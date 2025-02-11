CM Punk took a personal shot at Logan Paul on WWE RAW; What did he do?

CM Punk cut the final segment of the latest episode of Monday Night RAW ahead of the main event between Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio. During his segment, the Second City Saint made it abundantly clear that his hand would be raised when the Men's Elimination Chamber Match concludes.

While he was working his segment, Logan Paul entered the arena. As The Maverick was making his way to the ring, Punk perched himself atop the turnbuckles. When the former United States Champion was in the ring, CM Punk looked back at the audience and gestured to shoot himself in the head, which is often associated with committing suicide. This was a shot taken at the YouTube star for his actions in December 2017.

Trending

Logan Paul took a trip to Japan in December 2017 as a part of his Tokyo Adventures and visited the Aokigahara forest in Mount Fuji. The site is often referred to as the 'Suicide Forest.' In his vlog, The Maverick not only shot videos of the dense forest but also captured uncensored footage of a deceased man who had hung himself and made insensitive jokes.

“Yo, are you alive?” yelled Paul. “Are you f**king with us? His hands are purple. He did this this morning."

Expand Tweet

The video quickly garnered over six million views, and he received severe backlash. Soon enough, it was taken down for being disrespectful. Later, the Maverick issued an apology for his actions.

Logan Paul may have played a massive role in shaping the match card of WrestleMania 41

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns were eliminated together by CM Punk from the Royal Rumble men's match. However, The Voice of the Voiceless did not get to enjoy the moment for long.

Logan Paul promptly arrived from behind and eliminated Punk by putting him over the top rope. This moment may have been a changing point in how he, Rollins, and Reigns' WrestleMania will turn out to be.

Right after the eliminations, Seth Rollins assaulted both Reigns and Punk while The OTC was yelling at CM Punk out of frustration. WWE's creative team may likely be looking into a Triple Threat Match between the superstars for WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback