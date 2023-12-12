CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins: Who won Round 1 on WWE RAW?

CM Punk and Seth Rollins finally came face-to-face on WWE RAW tonight. The Straight Edge Superstar was interrupted by The Visionary after becoming exclusive to the red brand. Rollins vented out his frustrations against Punk in front of the WWE Universe.

The internet had Seth Rollins as the clear winner in the aftermath of the promo. There’s no denying that the World Heavyweight Champion did some incredible mic work tonight on WWE RAW. Punk also had a pretty epic one-liner to Rollins’ promo.

Check out some of the reactions to the promo below:

For those unaware, Punk declared himself as the second entrant in the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match-up. The Second City Saint hinted at going after Seth Rollins and his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

It is worth mentioning that Cody Rhodes has already declared himself as the first participant in the match-up. The American Nightmare won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble by eliminating Gunther. He lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39, Night 2.

Who won the last time CM Punk squared off against Seth Rollins on WWE RAW?

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have crossed paths in the ring multiple times. They even teamed up at one point in NXT. The last time they squared off in the ring in singles competition, Punk came out as the winner.

It is worth mentioning that Punk versus Rollins has only happened once on RAW, a decade ago. The duo squared off against each other on the December 30, 2013, edition of the red brand.

Check out the clip below:

It remains to be seen if the Straight Edge Superstar will win the Royal Rumble and challenge the Visionary for his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

