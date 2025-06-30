CM Punk walks out of WWE, Liv Morgan officially replaced? 5 Shocking decisions that might take place on RAW

WWE Night of Champions was an eventful premium live event. The crazy turn of events on the show promises another epic edition of Monday Night RAW, which is set to kick-start in the next few hours.

Multiple stars, including Rhea Ripley, who won a Street Fight against Raquel Rodriguez at Night of Champions, have been confirmed for tonight's show. Meanwhile, other major names, including CM Punk and John Cena, aren't scheduled for an appearance. However, in the world of professional wrestling, never say never.

While Cena is signed to the SmackDown brand, he hasn't been a stranger to Monday Night RAW. The Last Real Champion has appeared on the red brand time and time again, especially since turning heel at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Tonight's show promises to be another eventful night in the Stamford-based company, and multiple shockers could potentially be in store.

#5. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez could be crowned new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is without a proper direction, with Liv Morgan sidelined due to an injury. There have been reports suggesting that Roxanne Perez will step in for the absent Morgan and team up with Rodriguez as the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

General Manager Adam Pearce could decide to crown Perez the new Women's Tag Team Champion, replacing the injured Liv Morgan. With Evolution 2 right around the corner, expect an official decision regarding the Women's Tag Team Titles.

#4. Roxanne Perez could officially join The Judgment Day and replace Liv Morgan

If Roxanne Perez is indeed crowned the new Women's Tag Team Champion, her official addition to The Judgment Day should also be right around the corner.

The Prodigy has been hanging out with the faction after being introduced by Finn Balor. She also tried helping Raquel Rodriguez beat Rhea Ripley in a Street Fight at Night of Champions, but was unsuccessful despite her best efforts.

On RAW, Perez could be added to The Judgment Day as their newest member, officially taking Liv Morgan out of the faction.

#3. Bayley might turn heel on Lyra Valkyria

Bayley failed to win the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship on last week's edition of Monday Night RAW. She came quite close to dethroning Becky Lynch, but failed after an irate Lyra Valkyria interfered in the contest.

Valkyria herself is gunning for the title she lost to Lynch at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. But, could end up finding another adversary on her path to potentially becoming a two-time Women's Intercontinental Champion in the form of The Role Model.

Although Valkyria has claimed that she looks up to Bayley, the veteran might be furious about her interference in the title match last week. Out of frustration, she could attack the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion and turn heel in the process.

#2. Naomi could cash in on IYO SKY to win the Women's World Championship

A large portion of the WWE Universe expects Naomi to cash in on Tiffany Stratton and go after the Women's Championship. In fact, the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase holder herself has warned Stratton.

However, WWE could pull off a major swerve by having Naomi cash in on IYO SKY on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, and crown a new Women's World Champion. SKY has been without a proper direction since retaining her championship at WrestleMania 41 over Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. She is also without an opponent for Evolution 2 and SummerSlam 2025.

Naomi potentially winning the title on RAW gives SKY a meaningful feud and a proper storyline.

#1. CM Punk could walk out of WWE and reflect on his loss to John Cena

CM Punk's next move in WWE is unknown. The former WWE Champion could decide to step away from the company for a while and reflect on his loss to John Cena at Night of Champions.

The Second City Saint took his long-term rival to his absolute limits and almost dethroned him to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. If it weren't for Seth Rollins and his faction, the Chicago-based superstar might just have walked into tonight's RAW as the new champion. But, sadly for him, that isn't the case.

Punk is expected to continue his feud with Rollins, whose stablemates, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, will be in action later today against Penta and Sami Zayn. That doesn't necessarily mean that Punk will appear on tonight's show.

