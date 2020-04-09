CM Punk wants top WWE Superstar to stop being negative about himself

Punk had a unique take on this Superstar, during a short live stream on Instagram.

The WWE Backstage analyst wished he would stop being negative about himself.

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk recently did a short Q&A session on his official Instagram handle. When a fan asked Punk about his thoughts on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, he had a rather interesting answer. Punk congratulated The Scottish Psychopath, and added that he wished Drew wasn't so negative about himself.

What about Drew McIntyre as new champ? good for him! Congratulations Drew McIntyre! I wish he would stop being so negative about himself, saying some nasty things about, like if he had been given an opportunity a few years ago, saying he would have s**ked. That's no attitude to have.

CM Punk says MCINTYRE shouldn't be so negative on himself #punk #wwe pic.twitter.com/iHkTr6rk16 — WWE Classics Daily (@tmykwoah) April 9, 2020

Punk's criticism refers to McIntyre's recent comment about his previous WWE run. McIntyre appeared on this week's edition of WWE Backstage on FOX, mere days after winning the WWE title at WrestleMania 36. He talked about what would have happened if he had won the WWE title during his previous WWE run, and said that it would have flopped. McIntyre hinted that he needed to leave and have this long journey through the indies and back to WWE, which ultimately prepared him for his current spot as the company's top Champion.

McIntyre's take on his previous run didn't seem to please Punk. Fans might remember that McIntyre was dubbed as a future World Champion upon his arrival on SmackDown in 2009. But that didn't happen though, and he went on to become an enhancement talent after a short-lived mid-card run.

McIntyre left WWE in 2014, after a two-year stint as a member of The Three Man Band, alongside Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal. Over the next three years, he improved himself physically and mentally, and turned into someone who had the look and charisma that WWE looks for in its top Champion. McIntyre came back to WWE and had a one-year run in NXT, which also included an NXT title reign.

After spending two years on the main roster, McIntyre finally became The Chosen One, and won the 2020 Royal Rumble match. His dominant performance in the men's Royal Rumble match received praise from the WWE Universe, and he soon got into a rivalry with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

The feud culminated in a WWE title match at The Show of Shows, with McIntyre putting down The Beast to capture the coveted prize. It took McIntyre four Claymore Kicks to get the job done, but he finally realized his dream of becoming WWE Champion. Fans can expect Punk to speak more about McIntyre's win, when he returns on WWE Backstage next week.