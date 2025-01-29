CM Punk to win the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes in less than a week? How it is possible

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes stole the show with their verbal war on WWE RAW. There's a chance fans will see something unexpected roll out between them in less than a week.

On last Monday's episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, CM Punk confronted Cody Rhodes and explained the weight of being a World Champion for an extended period. He elaborated by saying that his misery will soon be over when he takes the Undisputed WWE Championship from The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41. The episode ended with the two superstars standing face-to-face, sending waves throughout the arena.

While fans may not expect it, there's a slight possibility of The Best in The World becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion at Royal Rumble 2025. If the Men's Royal Rumble match isn't the main event, Punk could compete and end up losing the battle. This will make the veteran question his credibility while also destroying his dreams of headlining The Show of Shows.

In frustration and anger, he could approach Paul Heyman to finally ask the favor he is owed for helping Roman Reigns at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. He could ask the Hall of Famer to pull some strings and put him in the Ladder Match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, which would close the show. If he manages to get added, he could become the Undisputed WWE Champion at Royal Rumble 2025.

Considering Triple H's booking history, this scenario is not out of the question. However, it is just an interesting speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed.

What else could happen between Cody Rhodes and CM Punk at WWE Royal Rumble 2025?

If the Men's Rumble is set to headline the upcoming premium live event, CM Punk has a high chance of winning. If he ends up picking the victory, he could confirm his intentions and point toward Cody Rhodes, seemingly confirming the main event for WrestleMania 41.

In case CM Punk loses the Rumble, The American Nightmare could confront him after the match with a smirk on his face. This might lead to The Second City Saint bringing out the best in him at the Elimination Chamber, beating five other competitors to finally challenge the Undisputed WWE Champion at The Show of Shows.

The upcoming week will be a memorable night in professional wrestling history as it will shape The Road to WrestleMania 41.

