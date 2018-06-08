Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 CM Punk Money in the Bank moments 

We look at CM Punk's Top 5 WWE Money in the Bank moments.

Michael McClead
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 19:55 IST
420

WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party
WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off party

CM Punk and long-time friend Colt Cabana recently survived WWE Dr. Chris Amann's attempts to cash in for comments made on Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast.

A Cook County judge ruled in favor of the duo, ending Amann's little over three year lawsuit which could have cost the pair millions.

Amann should have known that no one cashes in better than CM Punk, and if there is a proverbial briefcase filled with opportunity, the former WWE Superstar has a long history of success in making the grab before anyone else.

As WWE's Money in the Bank event looms around the corner, the entire event is shadowed by one of its all time greatest competitors. We look at CM Punk's Top 5 WWE Money in the Bank moments.

#5 CM Punk's almost moment

Paul H
Paul Heyman betrays his former protege, CM Punk, at the 2013 Money in the Bank event

He almost had it. CM Punk climbed the ladder and with the 2013 MITB briefcase within his grasp, the cold reality of betrayal hit the Straight Edge superstar like a ton of bricks.

CM Punk, a self-described Paul Heyman guy was betrayed by his former mentor who callously knocked Punk off the ladder.

This cruelly dashed all hopes of Punk's third run with the Money in the Bank briefcase. While some may call the moment a low light, Punk stood atop the ladder, the obvious superior talent and proverbial King of the Steel Jungle.

Punk was inches away from accomplishing a feat no one has come close to matching; a third MITB ladder match victory. No other wrestler in history has more than one.

The match's controversial ending set up a feud between Punk and Heyman's other famous protege, Brock Lesnar. The two tangled at SummerSlam 2013 in what was one of the most heated feuds of the year.

WWE Money in the Bank John Cena CM Punk Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time
