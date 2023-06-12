"Cocky a**hole" – Former WWE wrestler on Shawn Michaels "sh***ing in everyone's bags"

Former WCW and WWE wrestler Casey Thompson recently recalled how Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels gained a bad reputation behind the scenes.

Jannetty and Michaels were known as The Rockers in WWE between 1988 and 1992. It is well known that they liked to party away from the ring. On one occasion, the former tag team partners even got involved in a real-life fight with each other backstage.

Thompson, also known as Mike Casey in WWE, discussed his wrestling career on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast. Asked about Michaels, he made it clear that The Heartbreak Kid was not fun to be around in the early 1990s:

"He's a cocky a**hole (…) There was one point him and Marty Jannetty were sh***ing in everyone's bags, so you would literally bring your bag, carry it everywhere you went, and you would take it to Gorilla Position [backstage area], leave it by Gorilla when you went out to wrestle, and come back and get your bag," Thompson said. [55:38 – 56:03]

Thompson wrestled several high-profile WWE names in 1991 and 1992, including The Road Warriors, Sid Justice, and Ted DiBiase Sr. He also appeared in WCW between 1996 and 2000.

Former WWE agent wanted to beat up Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels

Wrestling legend Chief Jay Strongbow worked as a WWE agent after retiring from the ring in 1986. According to Casey Thompson, not even Strongbow was safe from Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels' pranks.

Thompson added that the respected veteran reacted furiously after one of The Rockers allegedly defecated in his bag:

"One of the two s**t in Chief Jay Strongbow's bag once, and Chief was about to beat the s**t out of them. I learned a long time ago, I would find a boiler room in the building that no one was in. Next thing, I'd turn around, there'd be like four other guys in there, then [Ric] Flair's like, 'Hey, can I come in here and change?' 'Yeah, of course you can.'" [56:05 – 56:29]

Three decades on, Michaels is WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. The two-time Hall of Famer also oversees the on-screen direction of the NXT brand.

