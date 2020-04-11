Cody reacts to fan's claim that Vince McMahon "was right about him"

Cody reacted to a tweet stating that he is a decent mid-carder at best.

The fan stated that Cody will never have mainstream appeal like The Rock and Austin.

All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody recently took to Twitter and responded to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer's tweet about empty arenas not doing big numbers anymore. Meltzer had responded to a fan who asked him whether the latest rating numbers for NXT and AEW are embarrassing for both companies. Meltzer stated that if shows like RAW after WrestleMania aren't doing good numbers, nothing will work, with the exception being a segment involving someone of the stature of The Rock.

Cody reacted to the tweet and said that the current generation has a challenge in front of it, and that is to step up. A fan responded to Cody's tweet and stated that wrestlers like him are decent mid-carders at best. He further added that Vince was right about him, and he will never become a mainstream star like The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Cody reacted to the fan's statement and said that he was surely a mid-card act once, and hinted that he isn't one now. Check out the entire exchange below:

No, empty arena shows aren't going to do big numbers anymore. If Raw after Mania can't draw a big number, anything other than Dwayne Johnson in multiple segments isn't going to right now. https://t.co/z3c2WOVJGX — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 10, 2020

I understand your take Dave. Not arguing it, but I will say the challenge that befalls this generation, is up to THIS generation to hopefully step up & meet it. Not John or Dwayne. They’re proven & it’s exciting being a wrestler right now knowing how important this moment is. https://t.co/8o7TNAL38W — Cody (@CodyRhodes) April 10, 2020

It’s never where you start



If wrestlers or any working professional in any profession set a ceiling for themselves and stuck to it, well I’m sure you can figure that out...



Mid-card once, sure. Facts support that. Facts support where I am now too. Do the work, reap the benefits — Cody (@CodyRhodes) April 11, 2020

The fact remains that Cody was a decent mid-card Superstar when he was in WWE. He won the Intercontinental title on two occasions and was also a 6-time Tag Team Champion. Following his WWE departure in 2016, Cody worked hard for years on end and is currently a popular main event level star in All Elite Wrestling.

Many fans dubbed him as one of the biggest babyface in all of pro-wrestling last year, during his feud with then-AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. Cody's journey from a mid-card star to his current standing isn't something that can't be discounted. He is nowhere near the level of The Rock and Austin, but has certainly carved a niche for himself and will be remembered for bringing in a major change to the pro-wrestling landscape.