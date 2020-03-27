Cody reveals why he has no interest in watching anything related to Chris Benoit

Cody didn't mince words while speaking about the Benoit tragedy.

The Benoit tragedy was covered as a part of season 2 of Dark Side of The Ring.

Chris Benoit and Cody

All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody recently did a brief Q&A session on his official Twitter handle. The American Nightmare touched upon a bunch of topics, but what caught the fans' attention was Cody's thoughts on the latest episode of Dark Side of The Ring from Vice.

A fan asked Cody whether he checked out the episode focusing on the Chris Benoit tragedy that shook the pro-wrestling world in 2007. Cody said that he hasn't watched the documentary and it seems like he doesn't plan on doing so. He added that the things Benoit did in his final moments made sure that he will never have any interest in watching any piece of media that's remotely connected to him. Check out the tweet below:

No. It’s just my opinion, but what he did makes it so that I never have any interest in watching anything connected to him. That’s just my opinion and not meant to be controversial. I heard the show was done for the right reasons, but it’s not something I’m interested in. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 27, 2020

The episode on the Chris Benoit tragedy was out earlier this week. Several wrestlers who were close to Benoit shared their input on the horrific incident, including AEW star Chris Jericho. The former WWE World Champion was a close friend of Benoit.

Benoit was found dead in his home, along with his wife and son, on June 25, 2007. When the disturbing details of the deaths came out, WWE immediately erased Benoit from their archives. The company made it a point to not mention Benoit ever again.