Cody Rhodes to achieve an impressive milestone at WWE Survivor Series WarGames? What fans must know

WWE Survivor Series WarGames is rapidly approaching. The big event being held in Chicago will take place later this month, and the main event has seemingly been revealed. Eight men will clash inside a steel cage.

Team Judgment Day will represent one side of the field. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio will naturally be involved, with JD McDonagh filling the fourth spot. Meanwhile, they will battle the babyface superteam of Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare being involved is notable, as this will be his first time entering a proper WarGames Match. Doing so will make history in WWE, as he will be the third member of the Rhodes family to enter the dangerous structure.

The late Dusty Rhodes is a former WWE Hall of Famer and the man responsible for creating the legendary match type. While he was in Jim Crockett Promotions and World Championship Wrestling, Dusty competed in a combined total of 12 WarGames matches, winning in every single one.

Meanwhile, Dusty's older son, Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust, has also competed inside the dangerous structure. He competed in the brutal match type on three separate occasions while being in World Championship Wrestling. Just like his father, he was undefeated in the feared gimmick match.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Cody Rhodes will keep his family's legacy intact by walking out of the big-time match as the winner. Fans will find out in just a few weeks.

Two other matches have been confirmed for WWE Survivor Series 2023

While Cody Rhodes will have a big night ahead of him at the Survivor Series WarGames event, it is not the only bout announced for the card. Two other Survivor Series matches were confirmed on Monday Night RAW.

Gunther will defend his coveted Intercontinental Championship at WWE Survivor Series 2023 against The Miz. The A-Lister earned the opportunity by winning a Fatal-4 Way Match also featuring Bronson Reed, Ivar, and Ricochet.

The other bout confirmed for Survivor Series is for the Women's World Championship. Rhea Ripley will defend her prized title against the athletic Zoey Stark. Stark won a Battle Royal on RAW that also featured the likes of Tegan Nox, Chelsea Green, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Ivy Nile, among others.

Beyond those matches and the aforementioned WarGames bout, nothing else has been officially confirmed for the big show in Chicago. Many expect a Women's WarGames Match, perhaps featuring Damage CTRL and Kairi Sane. Additionally, AJ Styles could be in action at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event if he returns to television before the show.

