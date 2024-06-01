Cody Rhodes to be out of action because of getting injured & more - 3 massive possibilities arising after SmackDown 

In a major twist on SmackDown, AJ Styles unleashed a brutal attack on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to send shockwaves around the arena. The Phenomenal One faked his retirement but surprised everyone by turning on The American Nightmare, thus unveiling his facade of retirement.

It was no ordinary attack, as the former WWE Champion went berserk in his hatred for Rhodes. AJ even gave The American Nightmare a Styles Clash from the top of the ring stairs onto the hard concrete floor. This likely sets up another match between Styles and Rhodes. Let's take a look at some of the biggest possibilities that have arisen following the latest events on SmackDown:

#3. Apollo Crews joins The Pride

Former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews returned to action on the blue brand this week to battle Andrade. However, Legado Del Fantasma's Angel Garza interfered in the match to cost Crews. As a result of the interference, Crews will lock horns with Garza on next week's SmackDown. However, the former IC Champion's bad luck this week could be a sign of good things to come.

Next week on SmackDown, LDF will invariably interfere in Garza's match. Crews would need backup to fend off Santos Escobar and his cronies. With Bobby Lashley out due to an injury, The Street Profits are also looking for members to fill in the ranks of their faction, The Pride. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champions could come to the aid of Crews when he is being assaulted by the LDF, and make him a part of their faction.

#2. Kevin Owens prevents Tonga Loa from becoming an official member of The Bloodline

This week on SmackDown, Paul Heyman tried to convince Kevin Owens to stay out of The Bloodline's way. While The Wiseman pretended to be helping Owens, his ''advice'' to The Prizefighter eventually led to The Bloodline coming out to attack Owens. The former Universal Champion had a backup in the form of The Street Profits, and the odds were evened out.

It has been announced that next week on SmackDown, Tonga Loa will be coronated as an official member of The Bloodline. Owens could interrupt the proceedings and take The Bloodline by surprise, ambushing them right before Loa is set to become an official member. This could lead to Tonga Loa vs. Kevin Owens at Clash at the Castle.

#1. Cody Rhodes to be out of action due to an injury sustained after AJ Styles' brutal attack on SmackDown

AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes delivered a five-star classic at Backlash. However, Styles was unable to defeat Rhodes and win the Undisputed WWE Championship. But the grizzled veteran has not given up on his pursuit to become a three-time WWE Champion. The 46-year-old brutally assaulted Rhodes this week.

Last week on the blue brand, The Phenomenal One requested General Manager Nick Aldis to grant him another title opportunity. However, when Aldis refused, Styles took matters into his own hands. Rhodes may be out of action for a week or two to sell the effects and magnitude of Styles' attack. He may return at a later date to confront the former WWE Champion and possibly set up another showdown ahead of a premium live event.

