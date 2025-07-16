Cody Rhodes to add iconic WWE stipulation to his SummerSlam 2025 match with John Cena? Possibility explored

Cody Rhodes is set to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of SummerSlam 2025. The American Nightmare has been on a redemption arc ever since getting robbed at WrestleMania 41. However, this time he seems to be wary of every potential threat that may come his way. To tackle this, the 40-year-old could make a major proposition.
Rhodes could come up with an iconic stipulation for his big match with Cena. He could challenge the WWE legend to an "I Quit" Match for their championship bout at The Biggest Party of The Summer. The two superstars have been feuding since Elimination Chamber this year, but some feel there has been a lack of intensity in this storyline. However, an "I Quit" match is known for its brutal and emotional stakes.
This stipulation could elevate their rivalry, allowing for a more physical and dramatic encounter. Besides, John Cena’s career has been defined by his "Never Give Up" attitude, and he has never lost an "I Quit" match in WWE. Forcing The Cenation Leader to say "I Quit" would be a symbolic triumph for Cody Rhodes, breaking Cena’s resilient image and cementing himself as the one to end his reign.
Most importantly, it could work as the catalyst for the WWE legend's babyface turn. Losing against Rhodes in an embarrassing fashion by uttering "I Quit" could force the 48-year-old to reflect on his actions. John Cena could come to realize what his pride and arrogance have led him to this and could ultimately trigger his babyface run at The Biggest Party of The Summer.
It is no secret that Cena would eventually turn babyface before hanging up his boots. He is in the midst of his retirement tour, with this year's SummerSlam being his final appearance at the event as an in-ring performer. Therefore, this appears to be the perfect stage for WWE to change Cena's character. And what better way to make it happen than at the hands of Cody Rhodes by dethroning him?
While the possibility of it happening is good, the angle discussed above is only speculation as of now.
Cody Rhodes' rivalry with John Cena to end at SummerSlam 2025?
Cody Rhodes and John Cena have been embroiled in a heated feud that has been going on since the latter's heel turn at Elimination Chamber. It has become far too personal in the past few months and is currently on its apogee. However, fans might see the climax of this feud at this year's SummerSlam.
Rhodes' rivalry with Cena is expected to culminate at The Biggest Party of The Summer. The 48-year-old has only a handful of dates left in his retirement tour, and it would be redundant to continue his feud with The American Nightmare. WWE is expected to put him in fresh feuds after the upcoming premium live event.
There is a long list of superstars on the roster who want to share the stage with John Cena. It includes superstars such as Gunther, AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, and many others. However, it will be quite challenging for the company to book Cena's upcoming appearances as only a limited dates remain.
There seems to be little to no chance of The Cenation Leader continuing his feud with Cody Rhodes after SummerSlam. Their feud is likely to see its final chapter at MetLife Stadium.
