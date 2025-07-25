Cody Rhodes to announce blockbuster change to his Street Fight vs. John Cena at SummerSlam? Potential explored ahead of WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes, just over a week away from challenging John Cena in a bid to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, is set to be in attendance tonight on SmackDown. Unfortunately, though, you can't see John Cena on the show, because he will not be in attendance.Nevertheless, after their chaotic contract-signing segment last week, it is official that the match will be a Street Fight. While an image of the contract has been circulating online and has generated interest among viewers, we must clarify, before proceeding, that this is indeed a fan-made piece of art, as you can see below:While a host of clues give away the obvious fakeness of this &quot;contract,&quot; it does posit something interesting: Rhodes vs. Cena being a &quot;Street Fight,&quot; but not in the sense that WWE parlance has come to inform viewers. It may also have a &quot;Falls Count Anywhere&quot; stipulation.This stipulation would give Cody Rhodes and John Cena a lot more to work with, especially with the match to be held at MetLife Stadium, with approximately 50,000 fans in attendance expected on each night, and the obvious fact that Cena isn't exactly a spring chicken anymore.It gives John Cena and Cody Rhodes the liberty to wage a more hellacious war that spans throughout the stadium at SummerSlam. Yes, they can do that in a regular Street Fight too, but it takes away from the sense of urgency and logic of it all (roaming around the stadium) if falls, well, don't count anywhere, and only do in the ring.If some sort of John Cena babyface turn or a double turn during/following the Undisputed WWE Championship match, then a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation can be intricately weaved into the psychology of the storytelling and be used as a great device to communicate it. Considering that the actual contract in its entirety hasn't been seen by fans (or John Cena) yet, Cody Rhodes introducing a twist like this wouldn't be illogical or nonsensical either.Cody Rhodes' reveal could be a monumental moment in WWE historyA question that fans often ask themselves is this: what exactly is the difference between an &quot;Extreme Rules&quot; match or a &quot;No Disqualification&quot; match or a &quot;Street Fight&quot; anyway? Cody Rhodes revealing that the match is &quot;Falls Count Anywhere&quot; could quietly merge the two stipulations and officially distinguish a &quot;Street Fight&quot; from a &quot;No DQ&quot; match.As for why it makes sense, think about it: what kind of &quot;street fight&quot; ends in a particular and designated area, let alone a wrestling ring? The entire point of a street fight is that anything and everything goes, and it can end anywhere and antime and anyway. A subtle nod to logic, something that is not very frequent in wrestling, could help streamline what certain stipulations in WWE mean while also dealing with the semantics of the issue.As for why calling this match a &quot;Street Fight&quot; regardless makes sense, even if it is just a No DQ match, a street fight does usually have a ton of interference from outsiders, something fans have come to expect in John Cena matches of late, and in fact, mostly any main events involving a heel Undisputed WWE Champion over the past few years. The same expectations persist for SummerSlam, although the expected layout and quality of the shenanigans will be quite high considering what happened at WrestleMania.Then again, what kind of street fight has SlimJim tables? That may be one question too many; it is, after all, wrestling; which means that it may not always make complete sense. Hopefully, though, Cody Rhodes and John Cena will redeem the disaster that happened at WrestleMania (despite no fault of their own) and the match will end up being a fun SummerSlam main event. Considering it is a Street Fight, a Cross Rhodes and some sort of Attitude Adjustment will probably factor in to the proceedings too.