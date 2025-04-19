Cody Rhodes to be attacked by legend at WrestleMania 41 before John Cena beats him? Recent WWE SmackDown hint analyzed

The go-home episode of WWE SmackDown for WrestleMania 41 ended with Cody Rhodes standing tall over John Cena after a heated altercation. This was the final face-off between these two stars before the Showcase of Immortals. In the concluding moments, when Cena attempted to deliver Attitude Adjustment to Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Champion countered it and executed Cross Rhodes.

However, it appears that the Franchise Player has seemingly dropped a major hint on SmackDown for a last-minute twist awaiting the American Nightmare at WWE WrestleMania 41. Before attacking Rhodes with a cheap shot, Cena said he didn't need to wrestle at Grandest Stage of Them All to beat Dusty's son.

Though it's a response from the veteran for "You can't wrestle chants," Cody Rhodes may probably be attacked by The Rock before his match against Cena even begins. In a potential scenario, before the bell rings, the Final Boss may launch an attack & blindside the American Nightmare. When Cody cannot compete properly, The Rock could misuse his power as the TKO Board of Directors and force the referee to start the match.

This pre-assault from the People's Champion will aid John Cena and eventually lead to him dethroning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. With this, Cena doesn't have to wrestle much to beat a 39-year-old star and to become a 17-time World Champion. Not only this, but the name of The Rock was also dropped in recent SmackDown, which increases the chances of the Final Boss' appearance at Mania.

According to recent reports, The Rock is also anticipated to be part of the Shows of the Shows. This further expands the chances of this last-minute twist in Cena vs Rhodes' title bout.

John Cena's former rival might aid him at WWE WrestleMania 41

Not only the Rock, but Randy Orton is a potential name who could aid the Franchise Player at WrestleMania 41 to dethrone Cody Rhodes. During his promo on SmackDown this week, Cena also mentioned how Rhodes is listening to the voices, which many believe is a hint or a reference to the Legend Killer.

So, it's probable that Orton may shock the world at WrestleMania 41 and align with Cena and Rock as the third member of their alliance. The Viper is set to clash at Mania against the star who will answer his open challenge.

Meanwhile, this doesn't rule out the possibility of his involvement in the Cena vs. Rhodes Undisputed WWE title bout.

