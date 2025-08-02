Cody Rhodes to become The Rock’s Corporate Champion and set up 2 massive WWE matches? SummerSlam possibility explored

John Cena shocked the WWE Universe once again as he officially turned babyface on the August 1st edition of Friday Night SmackDown, just hours ahead of the historic SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The entire trajectory of the Cody Rhodes-Cena saga has altered, and things could get more chaotic with another shocker at The Biggest Party of Summer.In a shocking turn of events, The Rock may return during the Street Fight match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. The Final Boss would send shockwaves to the world after helping The American Nightmare to beat the Last Real Champion, planting a perfect heel turn for the 40-year-old.This could effectively make Cody Rhodes The Rock's corporate champion. The American Nightmare turning heel and joining forces with The Final Boss would ultimately set his WrestleMania 42 mega-bout against Roman Reigns.Reigns and Rhodes have competed twice, standing at one win each. Their encounter for the third time in a high-stakes bout is inevitable, and WrestleMania 42 would be a perfect place for the match.This time, the American Nightmare would be a heel and the OTC a babyface. This would also open doors for a dream WWE contest between Roman and The Rock.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.John Cena took shots at The Rock ahead of WWE SummerSlamCutting an impressive promo on Friday Night SmackDown, The Last Real Champion even took jabs at The Final Boss and pop star Travis Scott and called them out for being manipulative to turn heel to produce shocking television.Moreover, The Leader of Cenation expressed that after he turned heel, Scott and The Rock left him on his own and went back to their normal lives.This statement by John Cena would ruin his relationship with The Final Boss. It will be interesting to see how Cena and Rhodes' saga unfolds at WWE SummerSlam 2025.