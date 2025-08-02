  • home icon
Cody Rhodes to become The Rock's Corporate Champion and set up 2 massive WWE matches? SummerSlam possibility explored

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 02, 2025 08:06 GMT
The Rock and Cody Rhodes! (Credits: WWE.Com )
The Rock and Cody Rhodes! (Credits: WWE.Com )

John Cena shocked the WWE Universe once again as he officially turned babyface on the August 1st edition of Friday Night SmackDown, just hours ahead of the historic SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The entire trajectory of the Cody Rhodes-Cena saga has altered, and things could get more chaotic with another shocker at The Biggest Party of Summer.

In a shocking turn of events, The Rock may return during the Street Fight match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. The Final Boss would send shockwaves to the world after helping The American Nightmare to beat the Last Real Champion, planting a perfect heel turn for the 40-year-old.

This could effectively make Cody Rhodes The Rock's corporate champion. The American Nightmare turning heel and joining forces with The Final Boss would ultimately set his WrestleMania 42 mega-bout against Roman Reigns.

also-read-trending Trending

Reigns and Rhodes have competed twice, standing at one win each. Their encounter for the third time in a high-stakes bout is inevitable, and WrestleMania 42 would be a perfect place for the match.

This time, the American Nightmare would be a heel and the OTC a babyface. This would also open doors for a dream WWE contest between Roman and The Rock.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

John Cena took shots at The Rock ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Cutting an impressive promo on Friday Night SmackDown, The Last Real Champion even took jabs at The Final Boss and pop star Travis Scott and called them out for being manipulative to turn heel to produce shocking television.

Moreover, The Leader of Cenation expressed that after he turned heel, Scott and The Rock left him on his own and went back to their normal lives.

This statement by John Cena would ruin his relationship with The Final Boss. It will be interesting to see how Cena and Rhodes' saga unfolds at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
