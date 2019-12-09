Cody Rhodes believes wrestling live event system is outdated

Cody Rhodes sat down with The Dallas Morning News to promote AEW Dynamite's upcoming show in Garland, Texas on December 11, 2019. Cody discussed his father's legacy, working with his brother and his thoughts on the AEW Roster.

The interview eventually ventured into AEW only having one show a week and WWE having several non-televised events every week. Throwing light on that, Cody stated that there are several benefits of working one day a week and that some talent get to work in independent promotions.

He also believes that the model of the live-event system is antiquated.

"I think the model of the live-event system, and I’m not trying to knock anybody, is antiquated. The last few years [I was] with WWE, those houses for live events and not TVs were pretty – they were good, they were a couple thousand – but they weren’t the same as the big TV spectacle. It just seems like you’re putting less of an emphasis on your show when you spread yourself out like that."

“So, I think everything is about Dynamite. To follow AEW, you’ve got to watch Dynamite. Dynamite’s our only show. Four pay-per-views a year. And everything that exists outside of that is shoulder content, it’s stuff you can watch if you want to. And if not, tune into Dynamite and be caught right up.”

It remains to be seen whether this method will benefit AEW. On one hand, most of the performers have a high-impact style and their bodies need time to recuperate. On the other hand, some performers need to keep working to perfect their skills.