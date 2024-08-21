Cody Rhodes' biggest fear to return, rising star next opponent? 3 WWE stars who can challenge The American Nightmare before the end of 2024

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin 2024. The American Nightmare personally offered a title opportunity to The Prizefighter a few weeks ago on SmackDown after acknowledging the latter's support during his feud with The Bloodline.

However, Rhodes is widely expected to retain his championship at Bash in Berlin, leading to speculation about his next set of challengers for the remainder of 2024.

In this article, we'll explore three stars who could potentially challenge Cody Rhodes for the title later this year:

#3. Andrade might soon get a shot at the Undisputed WWE Title

One of the potential challengers for Cody Rhodes before the end of 2024 could be Andrade. As a former United States Champion, Andrade has been presented as a formidable competitor on SmackDown. The Mexican star has lost just one singles match since his return to the promotion earlier this year, and his consecutive victories over Carmelo Hayes on the blue brand highlight WWE's efforts to elevate his status within the company.

This rise in prominence might soon lead to an Undisputed WWE Title opportunity for El Idolo. If not at a Premium Live Event, their matchup could be featured on a regular episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

#2. Brock Lesnar could return and confront Cody Rhodes

Brock Lesnar has been absent from the Sports Entertainment juggernaut since SummerSlam 2023. However, with Crown Jewel set to take place later this year, the company might bring back The Beast Incarnate. This raises the possibility of Lesnar returning to confront Cody Rhodes and potentially challenging The American Nightmare for the Undisputed Title.

Notably, Brock's final in-ring appearance in the Stamford-based promotion came against Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of The Summer last year. Additionally, The Beast has not been assigned to a specific brand, which increases the likelihood that he could return to SmackDown later this year and eventually face Rhodes.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura could return and challenge Rhodes

Shinsuke Nakamura has endured a tough year. The King of Strong Style has faced a series of defeats and has not competed on television since the April 22, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. He moved to SmackDown during the WWE Draft but has yet to make an appearance on the blue brand. Despite his absence from TV, Nakamura has been a regular at live events.

One strong way to rebuild Nakamura's momentum is by giving him a shot at Cody's title. The Japanese star could return to TV in the coming months and challenge The American Nightmare. A match between Rhodes and Nakamura could take place before the end of 2024, potentially on an episode of SmackDown or at a PLE, such as Survivor Series: WarGames.

