Cody Rhodes' biggest WWE rival to return and confront him next week on Monday Night RAW? Exploring potential angle

Cody Rhodes is set to appear on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, which will be the go-home edition for Royal Rumble 2025. The show will air from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, which happens to be his hometown. However, things may not turn out well for Rhodes, as his biggest rival could return and confront him on the show.

Roman Reigns is rumored to make his highly anticipated return next week on RAW. Although WWE has not officially advertised him, several teases suggest that The OTC's next appearance will be on the January 27 episode of the red brand. Last week on RAW, Paul Heyman made it clear to The American Nightmare that Reigns was coming after the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Just when Cody Rhodes would be addressing the WWE Universe next week and basking in the adoration of his hometown crowd, Roman Reigns' theme song could echo in the arena. The Tribal Chief could enter the ring and confront the reigning champion, standing toe-to-toe with the latter. With his eyes fixated on Rhodes, Reigns could deliver a vociferous promo, stating that he would win the Men's Royal Rumble Match and reclaim his coveted title.

This could set the tone for Royal Rumble, leaving fans exhilarated for the upcoming spectacle. Moreover, State Farm Arena is the very place where Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes teamed up at Bad Blood to take on the new Bloodline. With the place having history, it would only make sense for them to cross paths in the same arena once again, but on a different note this time.

While it would be an intriguing scenario, it is nothing but speculation at this point. It remains to be seen whether The OTC shows up next week on RAW.

Cody Rhodes to be ambushed by Kevin Owens next week on WWE RAW?

Cody Rhodes is surrounded by his past rivals and current enemies, Kevin Owens being the most recent one. Both superstars have been involved in a heated rivalry for the last few weeks. They are set to lock horns in a Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship and the Winged Eagle Championship at Royal Rumble.

Ahead of their high-voltage clash, KO may look to cause more trouble for The American Nightmare. The Prizefighter could ruin Rhodes' homecoming in Atlanta next week by launching a merciless attack on the defending champion on Monday Night RAW. Owens could unleash complete havoc on the 39-year-old, annihilating the latter in front of his hometown crowd.

Both superstars have turned SmackDown into a warzone lately as they have been brawling everywhere, causing mayhem. Therefore, Kevin Owens hijacking Cody Rhodes' homecoming on RAW could transcend this rivalry to new heights. It will add more layers to this deeply personal rivalry, leaving fans awaiting their clash at the Royal Rumble.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for both superstars on the upcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

