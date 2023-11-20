Cody Rhodes to bring in 20-year veteran from SmackDown to fight against The Judgment Day at Survivor Series 2023? Exploring the chances

If Drew McIntyre is officially named the fifth member of The Judgment Day at Survivor Series 2023, Cody Rhodes may call up the 20-year veteran, LA Knight, from SmackDown to face the heel faction at the PLE.

On last week's RAW, The Scottish Warrior shook Rhea Ripley's hand, indicating that he will most likely join The Judgment Day's WarGames team at Survivor Series as their fifth member.

If so, Rhodes' team will also require a fifth member. Cody may use his backstage influence to acquire LA Knight from SmackDown, much like he did to compel Jey Uso to join the WWE roster.

Cody helped Knight fend off The Bloodline on SmackDown last week. He could talk to Nick Aldis and bring in LA Knight to his team if they require an extra member to make up for Drew's likely participation in WarGames.

Knight still lacks a clear plan for the event in Chicago, even though it seemed like he was making a move into the main event scene last month. He will most likely be involved in a major match at WrestleMania in the following year. He needs to be at the top of the WWE ladder to get to that match, and joining Rhodes' squad in Chicago may help him get there.

At this moment, it's still speculation, and it's uncertain whether Knight will pair up with Cody Rhodes because he can always battle someone else at the event. However, Cody can call on the Megastar for the event if he has no one else to turn to.

Survivor Series 2023 match card

The historic All-State Arena will be the home of the 37th annual WWE Survivor Series event, featuring two War Games matches as its main event.

The Judgment Day is set to resolve its conflicts with Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins, while Damage CTRL intends to neutralize the danger posed by Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi.

Here are the matches announced so far for the premium live event.

Men's War Games Match: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day

Women's War Games Match: Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL

Women's World Championship: Champion Rhea Ripley vs Zoey Stark

Intercontinental Championship match: Gunther vs The Miz

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

Who do you think will join Cody Rhodes' team in Chicago? Sound off in the comments section below.

