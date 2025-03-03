Cody Rhodes to bring megastar back after 715 days to punish Travis Scott at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes had a night to forget at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event as his fate took a whole different turn when he rejected The Rock’s offer. John Cena shockingly turned heel and joined forces with The Final Boss as Rhodes came to realize in the ring. Cena unleashed his fury on The American Nightmare and didn’t stop until Cody was a bloody mess.

Travis Scott also attacked Rhodes, confirming that he might very well be part of Rock and John’s coalition. Cody Rhodes is in profound trouble before WrestleMania 41, with Cena turning heel and joining forces with Rock and Scott. The American Nightmare needs reinforcement to handle the adversity to go against the Hollywood megastars.

In a shocking twist, Cody Rhodes could bring back megastar Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 41. This would be Bunny's first appearance after 715 days and he could be enlisted to take on Travis Scott, planting seeds for a celebrity match between two of the biggest music stars today.

Bad Bunny’s last appearance on the company's programming was at the 2023 Backlash PLE in Puerto Rico, where he faced Damian Priest in a Street Fight when the latter was still a heel with The Judgment Day.

Bunny vs. Scott might create huge mainstream buzz. Some reports indicate that Travis started his pro wrestling training. This is a hint that the pop star is gearing up for his in-ring debut, and the bout against Bunny would be a generational affair.

That said, the angle proposed above is purely speculative at this point and the fans have to wait to see how things turn out.

Cody Rhodes could bring back Hall of Famer to counter The Rock

If the speculations mentioned above come to fruition, Cody could handle business with John Cena, while Bad Bunny takes on Travis Scott.

However, The American Nightmare would need someone to counter The Final Boss at The Showcase of The Immortals. Rhodes could bring back Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin to counter The People’s Champion.

The Rattlesnake and The Rock are two of the biggest rivals in the history of the Stamford-based promotion. Last year, speaking on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Steve Austin expressed his urge to be at WrestleMania 41. The current scenario would be perfect for the much-awaited comeback of the former WWE Champion.

With a lot happening, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in the coming months in the Rhodes-Cena saga.

