Cody Rhodes' brother: Which WWE legend was The Rock talking about on SmackDown?

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins graced the latest episode of WWE SmackDown with their presence. The duo arrived on the show to respond to The Rock and Roman Reigns' challenge for a tag team match at WrestleMania 40, and they accepted the challenge.

There were quite a few things that were said to one another during the fiery segment. For example, it seems that The People’s Champion could not come up with something more than a “walking clown emoji” for Seth Rollins and kept repeating that. On the other hand, Cody Rhodes tried to drive a wedge between Reigns and The Rock by questioning The Brahma Bull’s authority to make decisions even though Reigns was The Tribal Chief. However, among all this, The People’s Champion spoke of The American Nightmare’s siblings, referring to his brother as a future WWE Hall of Famer.

Even though The Rock did not take any name, considering he mentioned future Hall of Famer, he obviously meant Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust. Dustin Rhodes has had six runs with WWE between 1990 and 2019. One of the most memorable runs for Dustin Rhodes was as Goldust, especially when he returned in 2013 to get Cody Rhodes re-hired after The American Nightmare was fired (kayfabe) for speaking out against then-Chief Operating Officer Triple H. In the storyline, Goldust was successful in bringing his brother back to the Stamford-based promotion and they were even a tag team during this run as well.

Interestingly, when The American Nightmare and Goldust’s tag team broke up, the latter got a new partner. It was Cody Rhodes debuting a new character, namely Stardust. Their run as Goldust and Stardust is fondly remembered by the WWE Universe.

Dustin Rhodes asked for his release and departed from the Stamford-based company in 2019. Currently, he is working with All Elite Wrestling.

Cody Rhodes finally got his revenge against The Rock

At the WrestleMania XL kickoff press event, The Rock humiliated Cody Rhodes when he slapped the latter in front of the likes of Triple H, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, among others.

Following that, The American Nightmare vowed to hit back someday, and he finally did. During the latest episode of SmackDown, The Rock spoke of Rhodes’ family, pointing out the 20-year age gap between his siblings. The People's Champion even called The American Nightmare a "mistake."

The American Nightmare retaliated and slapped The Great One for talking trash about his family. The Tribal Chief was infuriated while The Brahma Bull composed himself following the slap as the show went off the air.

