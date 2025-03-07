Cody Rhodes to call Atlanta-based rapper for match against Travis Scott? Exploring potential opponent

Elimination Chamber was quite a traumatic night for Cody Rhodes and his fans. Not only did he have John Cena turn heel on him, but he was also beaten and brutalized by rapper Travis Scott. What Scott did to The American Nightmare was wild. However, Rhodes may have revenge on his mind. So, could he call an Atlanta-based rapper to exact it?

The answer to this question is potentially "Yes," as the Atlanta-based rapper in question is Metro Boomin. Their shared history with the city of Atlanta aside, Cody Rhodes also collaborated with Metro Boomin for the initial promo and advertisement for WWE Bad Blood 2024. Considering that connection, there is a possibility that the company could get him involved.

Additionally, this wouldn't be the first time WWE has had a celebrity get involved in a match. Whether it was Floyd Mayweather, Johnny Knoxville, or more recently, Bad Bunny. A match between Metro Boomin and Travis Scott would be must-see TV, especially if they're representing The Rock and Cody Rhodes.

That being said, at the end of the day, this is nothing more than speculation. Only time will tell how things unfold and whether or not Travis Scott gets more involved with this WrestleMania storyline.

Travis Scott legitimately hit Cody Rhodes and injured him in the process

As mentioned earlier, Cody Rhodes was beaten and brutalized by Travis Scott. Now, this is the pro wrestling industry, and many may assume the hits on Rhodes were fake or that his injuries are all kayfabe. However, reports suggest that The American Nightmare suffered legitimate injuries at Elimination Chamber.

According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, Rhodes suffered a black eye and potential damage to his eardrums courtesy of Travis Scott. Different camera angles from that moment certainly show Scott delivering some rather stiff shots to Rhodes.

Rhodes is expected to address what happened at Elimination Chamber tonight on SmackDown. His primary focus will be his WrestleMania 41 opponent, John Cena, but it will be interesting to see if he has anything to say about Travis Scott.

