Cody Rhodes to call in his best friend to help even the odds at WWE Survivor Series? Exploring potential surprise return

There are a lot of theories floating around at the moment, and it seems that after Drew McIntyre's actions on WWE RAW, he could now be added to the Survivor Series Judgment Day team.

If the match is turned into the traditional WarGames' five vs five format, then Cody Rhodes will need to bring in an additional member to his team. There are several rumors that this could be Randy Orton since he has some history with Rhodes and appears to be available following more than a year being on the sidelines.

That being said, Orton's return has become predictable lately that Rhodes could opt for someone completely different who has been mentioned several times by many other stars in recent weeks.

Former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder, now known as Matt Cardona is Rhodes' real-life best friend and has recently been dragged into the issues between Chelsea Green and Natalya. Most recently, Nattie dressed up as Ryder to send a message to his wife.

Could Zack Ryder be about to return to WWE with a new name for the first time since his release back in 2020?

Matt Cardona has noted a number of times his former persona Zack Ryder is dead, and he could be open to returning to WWE under his real name instead. Cardona has made waves on the Indy Circuit since his release and has experience in tag team wrestling, so who better to call in than Cody's best friend?

Cardona's return would also allow him to settle the issues between Chelsea Green and Natalya once and for all. It would be quite the swerve, and it's also worth noting that Matt was a very popular star during his time in WWE and would be welcomed back with open arms by many fans.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will put in the call? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

