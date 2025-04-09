Cody Rhodes to call out The Rock; make a tempting offer to John Cena? 4 Things The American Nightmare can do on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes will return to his stomping grounds on WWE SmackDown after delivering a thunderous Cross Rhodes to John Cena last week.

The American Nightmare was on top of his promo game in London, where he came face-to-face with Cena. The two had a war of words that ended with a Cross Rhodes that took The Greatest of All Time off his feet.

The moment showed that Cody Rhodes has what it takes to go toe-to-toe with one of WWE’s biggest stars on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He will return to SmackDown this week, where he could shake up things ahead of The Show of Shows.

Check out the four things Cody Rhodes could do on the upcoming episode of SmackDown in the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

#4. Cut another promo to put himself over on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes is one of the finest talkers the company has ever seen. Since returning to WWE a few years ago, he has upped his promo game.

Rhodes pointed out that his lisp made it difficult for him to pronounce a few words. However, that did not diminish the impact he made every time he picked up the mic.

The American Nightmare could return to cut another promo asking fans to get behind him as he fought as the people’s champion against the corporate challenger. The move could get fans more pumped up for the Undisputed WWE Championship match and bring more heat toward John Cena, who will likely be under The Rock’s care at The Show of Show.

#3. Call out The Rock to watch the blockbuster at WWE WrestleMania 41

The Rock has been in the shadows since John Cena turned heel on Cody Rhodes. The Final Boss was instrumental in building up to the moment that changed Cena’s career forever.

It’s likely that The Rock is busy with his other commitments and wants to stay out of the picture for some time. Surprisingly, Cody Rhodes and John Cena haven’t brought up The Final Boss enough in their rivalry.

The American Nightmare could change all that on Friday night and call out The Final Boss to watch the big match at WWE WrestleMania 41. He could tell The Rock to be present at the show to watch The Greatest of All Time lose to the man once known as Stardust.

#2. Appear as Stardust to mock John Cena

The promo in London saw Cody Rhodes roast himself so that John Cena has nothing to say about him. During their promo battle, Rhodes noted that Cena was upset at main-eventing his final WrestleMania against a man known as Stardust.

Now that The American Nightmare has brought up his past, he could take a step further and surprise everyone. On Friday, he could appear as Stardust to cut his promo and portray the goofy character to take a shot at John Cena.

The move will make Cody Rhodes seem more confident and accepting of his past while making the heel angrier. John Cena could return on the final episode of SmackDown before WWE WrestleMania 41 to address Rhodes’ antics and promise to crush him.

#1. Cody Rhodes could offer John Cena to add a major stipulation to the contest

John Cena will be heading into WWE WrestleMania 41 with nothing to lose and everything to gain. He could win the Undisputed WWE Championship and become the first-ever 17-time world champion.

Cody Rhodes could look to up the stakes for their grudge match at The Show of Shows. He could offer to add some interesting terms to the contest.

He could state that he will agree not to demand a rematch against Cena if he wins the match, but only if The Greatest of All Time agrees to retire at WrestleMania 41 itself if he loses. The added stipulation would make the contest much more interesting and give fans more reason to tune in to watch it live.

