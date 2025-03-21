Cody Rhodes' close friend to betray him and join The Rock at WrestleMania? - 4 things fans can expect at the Show of Shows this year

Cody Rhodes has had a rough couple of weeks. He faced a shocking betrayal from John Cena, who surprisingly chose to align himself with The Rock at the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event.

This pivotal move propelled the Road to WrestleMania into full swing. Cena finally embraced a villainous persona after two decades, turning on WWE's leading hero.

Fans are buzzing with excitement, eager to guess what’s coming next. What surprises await at this year's Show of Shows? Here are four predictions for the most anticipated event of the year.

#4. Randy Orton could betray Cody Rhodes and side with The Rock

Cody Rhodes has recently found a new rival in John Cena. Last month at the Elimination Chamber event, the Leader of the Cenation allied with The Rock.

The American Nightmare and The Franchise Player are now set to face off at WrestleMania 41. While Cena has the backup of The Brahma Bull, Rhodes stands alone in this coming war for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

After Cody Rhodes turned down The People’s Champion's offer, the latter was hell-bent on making the former’s life miserable. The 39-year-old could get aid from The Viper on the Road to WrestleMania since they are close friends. But on the night of the PLE, The Legend Killer could also sell his soul to The Rock and betray Rhodes.

This betrayal might pave the way for Cena, Orton, and Rock to create a powerful faction reminiscent of the nWo. United, they could shake up the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. Paul Heyman could shock everyone and side with a new client

Roman Reigns returned on the March 14, edition of WWE RAW to wreak havoc on CM Punk and Seth Rollins. He showed up when The Second City Saint and The Visionary were battling it out in a cage match.

The 39-year-old first took care of Rollins and then went after Punk when he saw his Wiseman tending to the Best in the World. This scenario could point to a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

Many believe Paul Heyman might betray Reigns to align with Punk, but there’s another possibility. The legendary manager could do the unexpected and align with Seth Rollins instead. If the rumored match takes place, Heyman siding with Rollins over both Punk and Roman would be a stunning twist. Assisting Rollins to win would be a shocking betrayal and could go down as one of the most unforgettable moments in WWE history.

#2. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross could win the Women's tag team titles

Since her return in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Match, there’s been buzz about a possible link between Alexa Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks. The former women’s champion has teamed up with the late Bray Wyatt before.

With Bliss and the group now settling into SmackDown, fans can expect to see this alliance take shape soon. She might join forces with Nikki Cross to go after the reigning women’s tag team champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

The duo could secure gold for the eerie faction, marking their first title win since they debuted in June 2024.

#1. John Cena could win by defeating Cody Rhodes

The most significant title change would undoubtedly be John Cena winning his 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41. Cena needs to beat Rhodes and take home the Undisputed WWE Championship to cement his heel turn.

Cody Rhodes has already become the company's leading babyface, and beating Cena would boost his status. But it's even more important to set up Cena's new dominant heel character. If Cena wins, it would solidify his new persona and strengthen his partnership with The Rock.

