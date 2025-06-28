Cody Rhodes to debut a new character after beating Randy Orton at WWE Night of Champions? Potential explored

Cody Rhodes defeated his long-time friend and mentor Randy Orton at WWE Night of Champions 2025 to win the King of the Ring Tournament. After a hard-hitting, back-and-forth contest, it was The American Nightmare, who punched his ticket to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. After winning the coveted crown, Cody may adopt the 'King Cody Rhodes' character going forward.

Immediately after beating The Viper, Cody was interviewed by Byron Saxton, where the 39-year-old boldly declared that at SummerSlam, he would be getting 'the ball back'. Rhodes claimed that he was born to do this, and whether it was CM Punk or John Cena, they would be holding the championship for him.

The confidence that was on display from Rhodes may lead to him fully adopting the 'King Cody Rhodes' persona. Interestingly, there has been a slight shift in the demeanor of The American Nightmare lately. A few weeks ago on SmackDown, Cody did not get a chance to speak as he was repeatedly interrupted by other KOTR participants, and fans quickly noted the displeasure on his face.

Even during the bout against Randy Orton, while The Viper seemed hesitant at first to hit the Punk Kick to put away Rhodes, The American Nightmare had no qualms about taking advantage of Orton's injury and shoving him to the exposed turnbuckle before hitting a Cross Rhodes to pick up the win.

The 39-year-old recently claimed that he was on the tail-end of his run as a babyface. With Cody potentially adding some edginess to his persona, calling himself 'King Cody Rhodes' after winning the coveted crown could slowly move him away from the traditional white meat babyface character.

While it could be exciting, it is worth noting that the scenario mentioned above is purely speculative. Only time will tell what's next for The American Nightmare in the Stamford-based promotion.

Matt Hardy comments on Cody Rhodes turning heel after Night of Champions

While speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy commented on whether winning the King of the Ring Tournament would lead to Cody turning heel. The WWE legend seemed interested in the idea of the 39-year-old calling himself 'The American Nightmare, King Cody' after winning the crown.

"That's a super interesting match because it's hard to imagine either of those guys deeming themself as King. Not necessarily fitting with their characters. If Cody was gonna turn heel, I think it would be a super interesting thing if he was King Cody. The American Nightmare, King Cody." [8:59 – 9:16]

It will be interesting to see how the Triple H-led creative regime books Cody Rhodes' quest to win the Undisputed WWE Championship back.

