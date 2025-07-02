  • home icon
Cody Rhodes to defeat John Cena at SummerSlam & lose the Undisputed WWE Title immediately? Why it is possible

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 02, 2025 03:07 GMT
Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena SummerSlam 2025! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena SummerSlam 2025! (Credits: WWE.Com)

Cody Rhodes is currently on a redemption arc in WWE and wants to avenge his loss against John Cena at WrestleMania 41 and regain his lost Undisputed Championship. The American Nightmare may capture his title at SummerSlam 2025; However, he could immediately lose it.

The 40-year-old superstar is just one step away from getting the gold back on his shoulders. The American Nightmare defeated his mentor and 14-time world champion Randy Orton at Night of Champions and won the King of the Ring Tournament, punching his ticket to SummerSlam 2025 and securing his title shot against Cena.

In a shocking twist, Cody Rhodes might emerge victorious, defeating John Cena in their rematch at the Biggest Party of Summer and regaining his Undisputed WWE Championship. However, he may lose the title immediately, as the American Nightmare is rumored to join the Street Fighter film alongside Roman Reigns and is being considered for the Guile role.

Filming for the movie will kick off in August, which will require Rhodes to be off television for the duration. Losing his title would allow him to go on another hiatus.

That said, the angle proposed above is hypothetical.

Cody Rhodes addresses fans' disappointment with his WWE WrestleMania bout against Cena

In a session on the Busted Open Radio, the American Nightmare took responsibility for WrestleMania 41, which was criticized by fans for its sloppy finish.

However, he promised that at SummerSlam, he would bring fans to the finish line, promising an entertaining bout.

"SummerSlam, I don’t wanna go as far as making any promises, but I can tell you the goal with SummerSlam is if people felt a certain way about WrestleMania, I will put that all on my back and take all the credit and responsibility for perhaps not feeling satisfied. I’d like to get ‘em to the finish line with SummerSlam. Very much looking forward to doing this dance again," said Cody Rhodes. [H/T: Ringside News]

It will be interesting to see what plans the Stamford-based promotion has in store for Cody Rhodes in the coming weeks.

Edited by Angana Roy
