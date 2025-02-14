Cody Rhodes to defend his Undisputed WWE Title against 31-year-old star, but with a twist? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes recently put the final nail in the coffin of his feud with Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble PLE. The WWE Champion hit an Alabama Slam through a ladder on the Prizefighter, rendering him unconscious. Cody now has his sight set on his WrestleMania 41 opponent that will be decided in the Men's Elimination Chamber.

Ad

Cody's last appearance ended with the return of Solo Sikoa, as the Bloodline member ambushed the champion on SmackDown. Solo was last seen before this on the episode of the blue brand after the RAW Netflix debut, when he said "I quit" and left the ring following his loss to Roman Reigns.

Solo is no longer the Tribal Chief and his future remains unclear. However, following his attack on The American Nightmare, many fans believe that the two will face each other at the upcoming Elimination Chamber event.

Ad

Trending

The two wrestlers shared the ring several times over the course of 2024, with their last singles match taking place at SummerSlam. However, the story might be different this time as the SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis may use his power to ban the Bloodline from ringside.

Ad

The Bloodline have led Solo Sikoa to many victories with their assistance over the past year. If they're not allowed to interfere in Solo's match with Cody Rhodes, it would dramatically reduce Solo's winning chances.

While no confirmation regarding the match has been made yet, its likely that the two will face each other soon to settle the score.

Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania opponent

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Main Event Jey Uso officially chose Gunther as his WrestleMania opponent. This means that the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match will go on to WrestleMania and face Cody for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Ad

Many fans believe that John Cena will win the Chamber and go on to face Cody in a bid to win his 17th world championship at WrestleMania.

However, there are also names in the match like CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, who also reduce Cena's chances of winning. The Chamber is only a few weeks away and until now Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul have qualified for the match so far. Seth Rollins has his qualifying match against Finn Balor at next week's RAW.

Ad

It will be exciting to see who emerges victorious at the Chamber and challenges Cody Rhodes for his Championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback