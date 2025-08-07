Cody Rhodes to defend the WWE Title against a popular megastar at Clash in Paris? Exploring the chances

Cody Rhodes captured the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam by defeating John Cena in a thrilling main event of night two. Now that he has gotten his redemption, all eyes will be on what's next for The American Nightmare. Clash in Paris is set to be WWE's next premium live event, and he is expected to be involved in a major feud at the spectacle.

Rhodes may defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in a huge match against social media megastar Logan Paul. Clash in Paris will be one of WWE's major international events, and Triple H is pulling out all the stops to make it a star-studded show. The company may look to capitalize on Paul's popularity and global appeal to build a high-profile match at the European PLE.

The Maverick's controversial persona resonates globally, and he has the potential to elevate the grandeur of the event. Besides, Cody Rhodes needs a credible challenger to kick off his title reign, making Logan Paul a perfect choice. A marquee match between Paul and Rhodes for the top prize in WWE could be a blockbuster draw, generating huge buzz.

Besides, the face vs. heel dynamic could add excitement and intensity to this feud if it happens. The two superstars faced each other before in a singles match at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, WWE has a great story to continue between them for Clash in Paris. Hence, the chances of this match happening are quite good.

However, this is purely speculation, and only time will tell what's in store for Cody Rhodes. It will be interesting to see how his second run as the Undisputed WWE Champion goes.

Cody Rhodes to face Randy Orton in his Undisputed WWE Championship run?

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton is a feud fans were clamoring to see during the former's first Undisputed WWE Title reign. However, it didn't happen. The two superstars did square off against each other at the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions this year, but it wasn't a proper feud either.

Now that Rhodes is once again champion, there is a strong possibility that WWE will explore this feud this time. The two superstars have a rich history, making it all the more compelling. Besides, Orton also has a score to settle with The American Nightmare after losing to him controversially at Night of Champions.

The Viper could start a full-fledged feud with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship down the line. WWE could reserve a feud of this magnitude for the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania next year. It could even lead to a series of matches that could add more layers to their potential storyline.

Currently, there are no reports on when and where this feud could kick off. However, there is a high chance that it will happen in Cody Rhodes' current Undisputed WWE Championship reign. It remains to be seen how things shape up.

