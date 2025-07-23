Cody Rhodes to dethrone John Cena at SummerSlam after 10-time WWE Champion helps him win? Possibility explored

Cody Rhodes is set to face John Cena in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Ever since losing the gold, The American Nightmare has been on a mission to reclaim it. He will finally get a shot at redemption next month. With his newfound attitude and red-hot momentum, there is a strong possibility that Rhodes will dethrone Cena.However, defeating a legendary champion would not be an easy task, and The Prodigal Son may not be able to do it alone. Randy Orton could help him beat the veteran at SummerSlam. Street Fight matches are known for their chaotic, no-holds-barred nature, where the absence of disqualifications often invites interference from other superstars.Given this, the 10-time WWE Champion could play a pivotal role in Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena. Orton and Rhodes have a storied history that dates back to their days in Legacy. Both superstars have been seen stepping up for each other in recent times, which reflects their strong friendship. Fans could witness the same at The Biggest Party of the Summer.The Apex Predator could show up during the title match to counter any potential ringside interferences or to neutralize any underhanded tactics from Cena. Randy Orton might help his good friend Cody Rhodes do what he couldn't at Backlash 2025, which is dethroning The Cenation Leader. However, Orton’s unpredictable nature adds intrigue, as his interference could come with its own agenda.After helping Rhodes capture the coveted title, The Viper could leave him lying on the mat with a vicious RKO out of nowhere, followed by a Punt Kick. For weeks, there have been rumors of Randy Orton turning heel at SummerSlam. Therefore, Orton could do it in a way that no one is hoping to see. There is a good possibility of it happening, but this angle is purely speculative.Cody Rhodes to feud with Randy Orton after SummerSlam?Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are two of the top stars currently in WWE, having a storied history. Fans have been clamoring to see the two stars feud with each other on the main roster. While they locked horns in the ring recently at Night of Champions, a proper feud between Orton and Rhodes is still overdue.There is a possibility that fans might finally get to see them herald a blockbuster feud on SmackDown after SummerSlam. The American Nightmare is expected to win the Undisputed WWE Championship next month. There are chances that The Viper could be his first challenger on the roster.While this feud should have already happened during Cody Rhodes' first reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion, the excitement is still alive among fans. Therefore, Triple H may not delay it any further, and the creative team might sow the seeds of it at SummerSlam itself.If Randy Orton ends up betraying his good friend at The Biggest Party of the Summer, this will lay the foundation of his feud with Cody Rhodes. However, it all depends on what WWE has in store.