Cody Rhodes’ ex-tag team partner to challenge for the WWE Championship at Clash in Paris? Potential explored

Cody Rhodes finally got redemption as he defeated John Cena to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion at SummerSlam. It was a match that would be remembered for ages as both superstars delivered an absolute banger. Now that SummerSlam is in the rear-view mirror, all eyes will be on WWE's next big premium live event - Clash in Paris.Rumors have been swirling that Drew McIntyre could step up for the Undisputed WWE Championship next. He could challenge Rhodes for the coveted title at the European PLE. The two superstars have a history, as they were once part of an alliance called The Dashing Ones back in 2010. As a tag team, they also won the WWE Tag Team Championship during that period.Cody Rhodes needs a fresh challenger now that his feud with John Cena has officially come to an end. And there could be no better name than Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior has been chasing the world title for quite some time. He is also coming off a huge victory over Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at SummerSlam. Hence, it is now the perfect time for him to step up.McIntyre could confront the newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion and challenge him for the gold at Clash in Paris this week on SmackDown. This could lead to a blockbuster feud for the upcoming spectacle, perfect to kick off Rhodes' reign as champion. Moreover, the heel vs. face dynamic has the potential to elevate this feud to a whole new level.However, this is currently nothing but a speculation. It remains to be seen whether Drew McIntyre steps up or if it will be another star.Cody Rhodes to have a lengthy championship reign?WWE has been building Cody Rhodes as the current face of the Stamford-based promotion. Due to this, fans witnessed a moment at SummerSlam when John Cena was seen endorsing The American Nightmare. Michael Cole referred to that moment as &quot;Cena passing the torch,&quot; a tradition common in WWE.Given these developments, there is a high chance that Rhodes could have a lengthy reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion. While his first title run spanned a year, his second run could surpass that mark. The company can do that to establish the 40-year-old as the torch-bearer of the promotion.Cody Rhodes having a long title reign will open the doors for several intriguing feuds and storylines. The current SmackDown roster is filled with several exciting talents, from youngsters to veterans. The American Nightmare can feud with superstars like Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Jacob Fatu, and many more.Most importantly, the highly anticipated feud between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton can also happen. WWE would have the opportunity to run this feud for months. It will be interesting to see how things shape up.