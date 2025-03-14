Cody Rhodes to face 21-time WWE champion before John Cena? 4 things The American Nightmare can do on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The two faces of the company from two different generations are set to collide at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, Cody is set to appear on Miz TV as a guest on this week's SmackDown, which might lead to a match between the two.

Let's take a look at four potential things The American Nightmare can do on this week's SmackDown:

#4 Get interrupted by the new Bloodline

Cody Rhodes was attacked by a returning Solo Sikoa on SmackDown a few weeks ago. The following week, Rhodes was expected to participate in a six-man tag team match, which got canceled. There is a chance that during Miz TV, Cody can be interrupted by the new Bloodline.

The confrontation can lead to a match between Cody and Solo or Jacob. The new Bloodline may also reveal themselves as The Rock's allies on SmackDown by attacking Rhodes.

#3 Face The Miz

Miz TV often leads to a match between Mr. Awesome and his guest on the show. There is a chance that this segment can lead to The Miz agitating Cody Rhodes.

The 21-time champion could eventually demand a match against Rhodes on the show itself. The American Nightmare's last SmackDown match was on the February 7 edition in Memphis.

#2 Get interrupted by Carmelo Hayes

After getting drafted to the blue brand, the first thing Melo did was get on the nerves of the WWE Champion. The former NXT Champion might do so again this week on SmackDown by interrupting Cody during Miz TV.

After this, Randy Orton might come out to silence Melo, as The Viper is scheduled to have a match with him on the show.

#1 Cut a promo about his upcoming WrestleMania match

The WWE Universe was left shocked when John Cena turned heel at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Cody was brutally attacked by The Cenation Leader after he won the men's Chamber match, making their WrestleMania showdown official.

Cody Rhodes might just walk down the ramp and cut an emotional promo about his match against Cena. The promo might be his last warning to Cena before the two meet on next week's episode of RAW.

