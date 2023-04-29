Cody Rhodes should not face Roman Reigns for the titles at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Last year, Cody Rhodes made his long-awaited return to the company as Seth 'Freakin' Rollins' mystery opponent and beat him at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns unified both world titles by beating Brock Lesnar at the same event.

While both Rhodes and Reigns weren't on the same brand, a clash between the two stars seemed inevitable. Unfortunately, The American Nightmare was injured during his feud with The Visionary and went away for a while. He returned and won the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

The two stars finally met each other at this year's Showcase of the Immortals for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, Cody Rhodes was unable to win the titles due to outside interference by The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, allowing The Tribal Chief to walk out of the event with the titles.

The WWE Universe is excited for another massive rematch between the two stars, possibly at SummerSlam 2023. It will arguably be for the best if the match between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief is saved for later. Instead, Rhodes should win the titles from Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Why should Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40?

Since losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes is seemingly on a run similar to John Cena after his loss against The Rock at WrestleMania 28. Earlier this month, he was attacked by Brock Lesnar and is set to face him at WWE Backlash 2023.

The American Nightmare's crowning as the company's biggest star should happen at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Meanwhile, there are several other records and milestones that The Tribal Chief needs to break or cross before he steps inside the squared circle with Rhodes again.

According to a recent report, Triple H plans to have Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns take place at WrestleMania 40. Backed up by this report, it makes sense for The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief to face different challenges for the rest of the year before clashing once again at the Show of Shows.

Moreover, a rematch between two of the biggest stars in the world of sports entertainment should happen after ample time instead of going after each other four months after their first clash. It will be interesting to see which brands the two will end up on during WWE Draft 2023.

Do you want to see Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 for the titles? Sound off in the comment section below.

