Cody Rhodes "family" member to return to WWE after 4 years to help "finish the story"? Exploring potential twist

Cody Rhodes could have some help from an old friend to finish his story in WWE.

The American Nightmare returned to the promotion at WrestleMania 38 as Vince McMahon's handpicked opponent for Seth Rollins. Rhodes defeated Rollins three times in a row but injured himself ahead of their bout at Hell in a Cell 2022. He tore his triceps muscle but somehow still competed in the match before stepping away due to the injury.

Rhodes made his triumphant return as the 30th entrant in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and emerged victorious. However, he came up short against Roman Reigns in their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa hit Rhodes with a Samoan Spike to help Roman Reigns pick up the pinfall victory.

During his time in All Elite Wrestling, Arn Anderson served as Cody Rhodes' coach in the Nightmare Family faction and accompanied him to the ring. The veteran could decide to return to WWE and help Rhodes finish his story at WrestleMania 40. Anderson was let go by the sports entertainment giant in 2019 and spent the past several years in All Elite Wrestling.

Roman Reigns has relied on Paul Heyman and members of The Bloodline to keep him at the top of the company. Arn Anderson could make his return to even the odds and help Cody Rhodes win the big one next year at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Cody Rhodes' sister claims he still needs to win the "big one" in WWE

Teil Runnels believes that Cody Rhodes needs to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to finish his story in the company.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Runnels noted that her brother never gives up and has to win the big one to finish his story. She added that winning the title would be the final piece of the puzzle in their family's legacy in the wrestling business.

"Well, I think he has to win the big one. That's what he came to do, and Cody never gives up. When he was a young wrestler when he was in high school wrestling, he just doesn't have a lot of quit in him, so for us and him that's finishing the story. The story of our family's legacy in the business and it's the last piece of the puzzle," said Teil Runnels. [7:04 - 7:40]

Most fans were disappointed with the result of the main event of WrestleMania 39, but Cody Rhodes' popularity has not dwindled. Only time will tell if the 38-year-old can win the Royal Rumble once again next month and get another chance against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40.

