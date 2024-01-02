Cody Rhodes to feud with former WWE champion after Shinsuke Nakamura? Analyzing the possibility

Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope Match at WWE's Live Event in Madison Square Garden on December 26, 2023. With The King of Strong Style in the rearview mirror, The American Nightmare is ready for his next rival.

Even though unlikely, it’s possible Rhodes gave WWE fans a hint of his next feud. It so happens that some superstars were asked about their goals for 2024, and Kofi Kingston was a part of that.

Kingston answered the question with, "I’m gonna finish the story! Is anyone else doing that?" This was when The American Nightmare entered the video, asking Kingston to stop. It’s possible WWE can capitalize on this and build a light-hearted feud between Rhodes and Kingston with a match or two.

In fact, when Rhodes asked him to stop, Kingston asked why he couldn’t have a story. Furthermore, Cody Rhodes himself said he wanted to finish the story in 2024.

It’s possible Kofi Kingston said he wanted to finish the story since he was working out with Rhodes, and it was a friendly shot at what The American Nightmare has been claiming all through 2023.

Former WWE writer explains current creative mistake with Cody Rhodes

During Cody Rhodes’ feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, The American Nightmare was the victim of Nakamura’s poison mist. However, Rhodes appeared absolutely fine, which is unusual after a poison mist attack.

While speaking on Sportskeeda’s Writing with Russo, Vince Russo revealed how the creative department should have worked with that storyline.

"This is where they are so off, because I told you bro. Here is Cody saying I got poison mist spit in my eyes, and he is there the next day fine. The way we would do it is, bro at the end of RAW, somebody screwed (Steve) Austin. And now all of a sudden when I am writing this, bro I am literally in Austin's boots. And I am waiting the whole week for the next RAW, I am literally Austin when I am writing that show."

Currently, Cody Rhodes is one of the top names in consideration for dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

