WWE is making a big mistake with Cody Rhodes, says veteran (Exclusive)

While WWE is generally consistent with its storylines, a particular shortcoming with Cody Rhodes has caused a veteran to blast the creative department.

The American Nightmare has recently been involved in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura. Among the many heel tactics used by Shinsuke, one is the use of his poison mist on unsuspecting victims. While Cody was clearly in pain when attacked by the poison mist once, he was surprisingly fine on his next appearance.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained how the creative department needed to react on the fly to adapt to new circumstances. He gave the example of how he would write Stone Cold Steve Austin:

"This is where they are so off, because I told you bro. Here is Cody saying I got poison mist spit in my eyes, and he is there the next day fine. The way we would do it is, bro at the end of RAW, somebody screwed (Steve) Austin. And now all of a sudden when I am writing this bro I am literally in Austin's boots. And I am waiting the whole week for the next RAW, I am literally Austin when I am writing that show." [7:43 onwards]

The WWE veteran wants Gunther to win the Royal Rumble this year

While many believe CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are the top choices to win this year's Rumble, Vince Russo wants to see Gunther get the push to break into the world title scene.

Speaking on another episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

"If it's me writing this? Going over in the Royal Rumble is gonna be Gunther. Without a shadow of a doubt, because nobody is thinking Roman Reigns and Gunther. Nobody bro, so that's where I am going." [6:00 onwards]

It remains to be seen whether Gunther will climb higher up the WWE totem pole in 2024.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.