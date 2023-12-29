Vince Russo explains why he would book WWE Superstar's first-time-ever win at Royal Rumble 2024 (Exclusive)

While fans are abuzz with the possibility of CM Punk winning the WWE Royal Rumble 2024, Vince Russo has explained why he would have booked another star to win instead.

According to Vince Russo, being predictable is one of the biggest problems with the present booking style of the Stamford-based promotion. Known for his polarizing takes and decisions during his time as a writer for pro wrestling, Russo claims that CM Punk winning the Rumble would not be a surprise.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran stated why he would instead opt for Gunther to win the Rumble so he could go up against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

"If it's me writing this? Going over in the Royal Rumble is gonna be Gunther. Without a shadow of a doubt, because nobody is thinking Roman Reigns and Gunther. Nobody bro, so that's where I am going." [6:00 onwards]

The former WWE writer believes Gunther is even better than Roman Reigns

While Gunther is yet to win a world title in WWE, Vince Russo believes he is already better than Roman Reigns.

According to Russo, the Tribal Chief's character has been very one-dimensional. Speaking on another episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran explained:

"When you look at that show, and you look at just the character work, that guy is top three. No doubt about it, bro, top three. He is better than Reigns because Reigns is very one-dimensional. Gunther shows like different sides of personality. That guy is a good man." [9:40 onward]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Gunther will achieve in the following year.

