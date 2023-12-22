36-year-old WWE Superstar is "better than Roman Reigns," says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

While Roman Reigns is undoubtedly at the top of the totem pole in WWE, another superstar is even better, according to Vince Russo.

The superstar in question is the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. The Ring General has been very consistent in terms of delivering on each of his matches. This has enabled him to retain his belt for more than 500 days. His in-ring expertise and character work have made him one of the top names in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer praised Gunther, putting him above Roman Reigns.

"When you look at that show, and you look at just the character work, bro, that guy is top three. No doubt about it, bro, top three. He is better than Reigns because Reigns is very one-dimensional. Gunther shows like different sides of personality, bro. That guy is a good man." [9:40 onward]

The WWE veteran has praised Gunther earlier as well

Vince Russo is very taken with the reigning Intercontinental Champion, as this is not the first time he has praised Gunther.

On a previous episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, a discussion about the MVPs of 2023 led to Gunther being named one of the best. According to Vince Russo, the 36-year-old deserved an A+ for his performance.

"I am going on performance, performance alone... I am talking about consistent performance, in control, believable, knows what he is doing. Yeah, I am with you bro, I give him [Gunther] an A+. This guy knows what he is doing."

What is next for Gunther in WWE? Only time will tell.

