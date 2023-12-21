"I give him an A+" - Gunther earns massive praise from former WWE writer (Exclusive)

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently garnered much praise from a veteran who seemed impressed with his performance throughout 2023.

The Ring General has been consistent in the ring ever since winning the coveted gold. The importance of the Intercontinental belt indeed rose during his reign, as he took part in title defenses against the likes of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. His victories have enabled him to stay champion for more than 500 days at this point.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo claimed that Gunther was one of the MVPs of 2023. He stated:

"I am going on performance, performance alone... I am talking about consistent performance, in control, believable, knows what he is doing. Yeah, I am with you bro, I give him [Gunther] an A+. This guy knows what he is doing." [13:19 onwards]

Bill Apter wants Randy Orton to defeat Gunther in WWE

While Gunther's list of credible opponents is seemingly getting shorter, legendary journalist Bill Apter believes Randy Orton may be the superstar who finally takes down the Ring General.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:

"Well I said this on UnSKripted. And I know people yell at me, 'Hey Apter, don't you watch these shows? This guy is on this brand...' There are ways to switch brands if they wanna do it. To me, Randy Orton is the guy that has to do that. Perfect match in my opinion." [0:50 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also agreed with the idea.

"I have to agree with Bill [Apter]. I was just gonna say that. With Randy now making his big comeback you know, that would be a perfect fit right there." [1:11 onward]

Whether or not Randy Orton goes for Gunther's WWE Intercontinental Title is something fans will have to stay tuned to see.

