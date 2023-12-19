Gunther has a "perfect match" waiting to end his WWE Intercontinental Title reign, says veteran (Exclusive)

While Gunther has been dominant as the Intercontinental Champion in WWE, a particular challenger can take him down, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.

The challenger in question is none other than Randy Orton. Ever since his return, The Viper has seemingly breathed fresh life into his character. His physique has also impressed many, who believe that this could be one of the best runs that he has ever had.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter was asked about who could defeat Gunther. While Apter admitted that Randy Orton and Gunther were on different brands, a match between them was still possible.

"Well I said this on UnSKripted. And I know people yell at me, 'Hey Apter, don't you watch these shows? This guy is on this brand...' There are ways to switch brands if they wanna do it. To me, Randy Orton is the guy that has to do that. Perfect match in my opinion." [0:50 onwards]

Hall of Famer Teddy Long also weighed in, stating:

"I have to agree with Bill (Apter). I was just gonna say that. With Randy now making his big comeback you know, that would be a perfect fit right there." [1:11 onwards]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently commented on Gunther's rematch against the Miz

While Gunther has had a commendable title reign so far, Vince Russo believes his latest match against the Miz was lackluster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer explained that the match result was too predictable, which led to less interest from fans.

"Again, I feel like a broken record. It was a good match. Both of them laid it all out there. But was Miz ever going to beat him? This is what I keep talking about with this show, bro. Every single match, the finish is so freaking predictable." [From 13:38 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the WWE Intercontinental Champion.

