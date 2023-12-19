Former WWE employee expresses frustration with predictability in Gunther's matchup on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels Gunther's match against The Miz this week on RAW was too predictable and thus lacked fan interest.

This week, The Ring General faced off against The A-Lister in an Intercontinental Championship match. He survived a Skull Crushing Finale and bounced back strongly to defeat the former WWE Champion with a devastating Powerbomb. With his win, the champion ensured that Miz would not challenge him for the gold in the future.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that although the two stars had a great match, everyone knew of the outcome. The former writer said no one would have picked The Miz to dethrone the champion on RAW, leading to relatively lower interest in the contest.

"Again, I feel like a broken record. It was a good match. Both of them laid it all out there. But was Miz ever going to beat him? This is what I keep talking about with this show, bro. Every single match, the finish is so freaking predictable." [From 13:38 onwards]

It will be interesting to see who lines up next to face Gunther and possibly bring an end to his historic reign.

