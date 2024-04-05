Cody Rhodes to fight in a handicap match, new Bloodline member arrives & more- 4 surprises for WrestleMania 40 Night 1 

WWE is just one day away from the opening night of WrestleMania 40 and the excitement in the WWE Universe is palpable. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see their favorite stars in action.

Given the magnitude of the premium live event, the company could book a few massive surprises to create buzz and draw more eyeballs to the product.

The following piece will look at four such surprises that could happen on WrestleMania 40 Night 1.

#4. Carlito betrays Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 40

It can be argued that Carlito's recent stint has been underwhelming. The veteran is still trying to find his footing on the blue brand and is seemingly under the shadow of Rey Mysterio.

However, that could change this Saturday as Carlito may shockingly turn heel and betray Rey. As fans must be aware, Mysterio challenged Santos Escobar and Dominik to a tag match at 'Mania, however, he chose Dragon Lee as his partner.

This didn't go down well with Carlito as he seemed displeased with Rey's decision. The 45-year-old star could take offense at the same, costing Mysterio a potential victory this Saturday.

#3. Rhea Ripley attacks Dominik Mysterio

As mentioned earlier, Dominik and Santos Escobar will take on Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. However, the heel duo could succumb to defeat due to Rhea Ripley's interference.

For fans unaware, The Eradicator of The Judgment Day wasn't happy with Dominik's decision of showing up on SmackDown to make a pact with Santos without her permission. Given WWE has been sowing seeds of the duo's breakup for quite a while now, they may finally pull the trigger on the same on Saturday.

Rhea could make her presence felt during the tag match, costing Dom a potential win. Following that, the Women's World Champion could lay waste to Dominik much to the shock of fans.

#2. Ava Raine joins The Bloodline

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will have their task cut out for them when they step in the ring against The Bloodline on Saturday. While it will be interesting to see how things unfold during the bout, the creative team could have a massive surprise in store for fans during the same.

WWE could introduce The Rock's daughter and the on-screen General Manager of NXT, Ava Raine as the new member of The Bloodline at WrestleMania 40. The young superstar could surprise fans by making a surprise appearance during the tag match to help The Bloodline.

#1. Cody Rhodes fights in a 2-on-1 handicap match at WrestleMania 40; Stone Cold returns

Before the scheduled tag match between The Bloodline versus Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins, the heel stable may look to weaken The American Nightmare by attacking his partner.

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso could take out The Visionary on The Rock's orders by attacking him backstage right before the start of his match. This could lead to Rhodes taking on the menacing duo of Roman and The Rock alone.

This potential angle will subject The Brahma Bull to massive heel heat and plant seeds of a potential match against Rollins. Moreover, this would also allow Cody to shine. Meanwhile, Stone Cold Steve Austin, as it has been rumored, could return during the match's closing moments to help Cody emerge victorious.

