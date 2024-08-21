Cody Rhodes to form a new tag team with former AEW champion who is yet to debut in WWE? Potential explored

Cody Rhodes is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. He won the title by dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL and has defended the belt successfully against Solo Sikoa, AJ Styles, and Logan Paul in the time since then.

The American Nightmare is currently involved in a story with Kevin Owens, who many believe could turn heel on Cody in his pursuit of the World Title. While it isn't clear if this is indeed the direction or not, Rhodes could be left alone without a friend and partner to rely on. That is until Ricky Starks potentially joins him in WWE.

Absolute Ricky Starks is a skilled pro wrestler and has competed in promotions like the NWA and All Elite Wrestling. There have been reports indicating he is headed to the Triple H-led promotion, which means Starks and The American Nightmare could join forces if KO betrays the latter.

Even putting aside the situation with Kevin Owens, wrestlers need numbers in WWE. SmackDown alone has numerous factions and alliances like The Bloodline, Legado del Fantasma, The Big 3, The Unholy Union & Blair Davenport, and beyond.

Ricky and Cody are long-time friends and allies, so the two uniting on SmackDown would make a lot of sense and benefit both men. Rhodes would have some much-needed backup and Starks will be on the biggest platform of his career. Who knows, the two could even chase tag team gold if Cody has an interest in becoming a double champion.

Ricky Starks could be introduced to the WWE Universe by CM Punk instead

While a Cody Rhodes-Ricky Starks alliance on SmackDown makes a lot of sense, that might not be the direction his career could take if he joins the company. While fans are excited to see him make the jump, it could be on a different brand entirely.

Most stars who sign with the Stamford-based promotions begin their WWE careers on the NXT brand. Despite having some television experience, that could be the trajectory for Starks. With that being said, he could have an incredible introduction.

NXT is set to have a show live in Chicago when they debut on The CW network. CM Punk is set to appear and there is a chance that The Straight Edge Superstar could be the man who introduces Ricky to the fans in the building and watching at home.

Starks and Punk worked together in All Elite Wrestling and are known to be real-life friends who have respect for one another. Given Punk's star power, this would be a massive debut for Ricky and one that fans won't any time soon forget.

