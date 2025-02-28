Cody Rhodes' former partner to confront him on WWE SmackDown ahead of Elimination Chamber? Exploring the possibility

The 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place in Toronto. The winner of the Men's Chamber match will punch his ticket to WrestleMania to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cody will also be at the upcoming PLE as he has to give an answer to The Rock's offer. There is a possibility that Rhodes' former partner Drew McIntyre might confront him on SmackDown and tell him to do the right thing.

The whole landscape of WWE was shaken when The Rock made his return on last week's episode of SmackDown. The Final Boss appeared on the blue brand to announce the location for next year's WrestleMania. He then confronted Cody and asked him to be his champion and demanded his soul. The American Nightmare has to give his answer to Rock on the Elimination Chamber this Saturday.

Cody's former tag team partner Drew McIntyre might confront him on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Drew might ask Cody Rhodes to do the right thing with the whole Rock situation without revealing what it actually means to play mind games.

McIntyre might do this as an attempt to convince Rhodes not to join The Rock, who is also a part of The Bloodline. Drew has been on a manhunt lately, targeting every Bloodline member to seek revenge for his loss to Roman all the way back in Clash at the Castle in 2022. Fans are eager to see what Cody's response to The Rock will be.

Drew Mcintyre to sell his soul to The Rock instead of Cody Rhodes?

On Saturday, Drew McIntyre will be hoping to win the Chamber again this year and face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Cody also has to respond to The Brahma Bull's offer on the same show. There is a chance that Cody might refuse to side with The Final Boss and get replaced by Drew Mcintyre as The Rock's champion.

Drew McIntyre has a very special relationship with The Brahma Bull off-screen. When Drew re-signed with WWE last year, The Rock gifted him a sword like the one he carries around. The Final Boss might recruit The Scottish Warrior as his new champion and help him win the Chamber match.

Fans are excited to see what unfolds at the Elimination Chamber PLE. The possibilities are endless for the show, and it'll shape the card for WrestleMania 41.

