Cody Rhodes' former rival in attendance at WWE RAW: Could they pick up where they left off eight years ago?

A former rival of Cody Rhodes was in attendance for tonight's WWE RAW, sparking speculation of a potential rematch after their saga in 2015. The American Nightmare was subjected to a brutal beatdown at the hands of Brock Lesnar. This incited a reaction from the star who feuded with Stardust eight years ago.

Cody Rhodes' Stardust character debuted as a face-painted enigma from the fifth dimension. The American Nightmare teamed up with his brother Goldust (Dustin Rhodes) to win the tag team championship. Months after dropping the gold, Stardust turned on Goldust in February 2015, which eventually led to the origin of his heel character.

As a heel, Cody Rhodes then got involved in a storyline rivalry with actor Stephen Amell, who used to play the role of DC superhero Arrow on the series Arrow. The program culminated at SummerSlam 2015 when Stardust and Wade Barrett were defeated by Neville (AEW star Pac) and Amell in a tag team match.

The Arrow star was present on tonight's WWE RAW show. Despite the past rivalry, he is a huge supporter of Cody Rhodes and was shocked to see the former Stardust getting pulverized by Brock Lesnar. Stephen Amell took to Instagram to react to the main event segment on tonight's WWE RAW, along with the wrestler's loss at WrestleMania 39.

He stated that he would like to thank WWE for ruining his life on two consecutive nights.

Stephen Amell was last seen in a wrestling ring in 2018 when he fought at All In in a losing cause against Christopher Daniels.

WWE RAW: Will Stephen Amell have another match against Cody Rhodes?

The prospect of Arrow fighting Cody Rhodes once again is exciting. WWE could use Amell's star power to influence non-wrestling fans. The actor did execute some high-risk moves flawlessly in his 2015 match, demonstrating his wrestling prowess.

A match against Rhodes would certainly get fans excited and also make for some interesting action. However, the two stars could also team up to take on either Lesnar or The Bloodline. Either way, Amell's inclusion into possible storylines could be a great bet on WWE's part.

However, Rhodes must first deal with Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate cost him the opportunity to avenge his loss against Roman Reigns after attacking him on WWE RAW tonight. With Backlash about a month away, Triple H could bolster the storyline until their fight in May. Lesnar is yet to reveal the reason for the ambush.

Could Stephen Amell assist The American Nightmare in his fight against Brock Lesnar? Let us know in the comments section below.

