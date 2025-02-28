Cody Rhodes to get advice from veteran; Hall of Famer's return after 689 days? 4 Surprises Nick Aldis may have in store for WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis will have some interesting segments and matches up his sleeve for WWE SmackDown ahead of Elimination Chamber. The brand’s General Manager has worked hard to get the numbers up again after The Rock’s appearance last week.

LA Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura will meet in a United States Championship match on the show. Chelsea Green will defend the Women’s US Title against a mystery opponent.

Trish Stratus and Cody Rhodes are also advertised for the Friday Night Show. Trish will appear the night before her big tag team match alongside Tiffany Stratton at Elimination Chamber.

Check out the four surprises Nick Aldis may have planned for fans on WWE SmackDown before Elimination Chamber.

#4. Nikki Bella could return to challenge Chelsea Green for the Women’s United States Championship

Chelsea Green will defend her Women’s United States Championship on Friday night. Nick Aldis has announced that a mystery opponent will challenge Green for the title on SmackDown.

Aldis might surprise the WWE Universe by bringing back Nikki Bella for the match. The Hall of Famer made her return at the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble and had a good run in the contest.

Nikki could come back to the company for another run that could see her rub shoulders with some newer faces. Nick Aldis could place her in the championship match immediately after signing her to the SmackDown brand.

#3. Lita could return to get her hands on Chelsea Green

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has been absent since she was attacked by Trish Stratus backstage on April 10, 2023. The legendary star has returned to WWE several times to compete in big matches and be part of interesting storylines.

Nick Aldis could surprise fans by bringing in Lita for a one-time match against Chelsea Green. The two stars could put on an amazing show before Green steals the win to get a big boost on the brand.

Chelsea Green has been doing a great job as a champion, and Lita could provide her with the boost she needs to reach the next level.

#2. LA Knight could win back the United States Title on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight will get a rematch for the United States Championship on Friday night. The Megastar had a good run with the title, but it wasn’t as great as many fans expected.

Shinsuke Nakamura has also had a lackluster title run, and Nick Aldis might take the championship from him on SmackDown. Fans could see The Megastar hit the BFT to win the contest and bring the title home again.

WWE fans have seen single champions have longer runs with the titles recently compared to the past. The title change might surprise many fans since The Artist is still just getting started with the title around his waist.

The title change could allow Triple H to book a match between Knight and Nakamura for WrestleMania 41. Another change could take place at the event to make things more unpredictable.

#1. Nick Aldis could join Cody Rhodes in the ring during his promo

Cody Rhodes will appear on WWE SmackDown this Friday. The American Nightmare has a big decision to make, and he will meet fans before heading to Elimination Chamber to give his reply to The Rock.

Cody could come out to ask fans what to do as he is torn between the two options. The promo could be disrupted by Nick Aldis, who could surprise fans by coming out to give the brand’s top champion some friendly advice.

Aldis is a former world champion, and it would be great to see a General Manager offer some advice to the Undisputed WWE Champion. This would make the entire scenario seem more real to fans.

