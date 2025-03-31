Cody Rhodes to get badly injured; WWE legend making blockbuster return? 3 Things that must happen with John Cena this week on RAW

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes is potentially set to main-event WrestleMania 41, and the build-up to their marquee match for the Undisputed WWE Championship has been incredible. The two have confronted each other multiple times over the past few weeks, but an interesting thing to note is that no action has unfolded between them until now.

Elimination Chamber was the last time we saw physical contact, and a few punches are now expected on this week's episode of WWE RAW. Cena and Rhodes are set to come face-to-face yet again, and some massive things are expected to take place during their interaction on the red brand.

Let's check out a few things that should happen when the two come face-to-face on RAW this week.

#3. John Cena finally talks about The Rock

John Cena shocked the world when he aligned with The Rock by unleashing an assault on Cody Rhodes during the final moments of the Elimination Chamber premium live event. The Final Boss has not been on WWE TV since then but is expected to make appearances in the next few weeks.

While The Rock hasn't returned yet, John Cena has not even spoken about the legend in his promos following Elimination Chamber. Though he chose to sell his soul to The Rock, he has not made any comment about the Final Boss and his future in the company ahead of WrestleMania.

#2. Violence with some blood

With a very aggressive storyline building up ahead of WrestleMania, John Cena and Cody Rhodes need to trade some blows this week on the red brand. Further, considering that they have discussed their upcoming match and the hatred they now have for each other, some action might unfold between them this week.

However, it won't be a simple sequence before both men get backstage; some serious action could end up building the anticipation for their match at WrestleMania 41. Some blood might also get into the picture, making headlines and building to the match in the best way possible.

#1. The Rock makes a surprise appearance

Since his appearance at Elimination Chamber, The Rock has not been featured on WWE TV, and a potential return from the legend this week could end up making headlines. The Rock might make an appearance on this week's episode of the red brand, considering that the crowd in the United Kingdom would add a lot of excitement for his surprise appearance.

Further, the Final Boss could address his decision to get John Cena on board with him and further unleash an assault on the Undisputed WWE Champion alongside his new friend. This could end up enhancing their characters as heels and get some excitement rolling for their main event match on the Grandest Stage of Them All. The Rock, using his power, could also add a stipulation to the match, leaving the WWE Universe in awe of what might happen when the two men collide at WrestleMania.

