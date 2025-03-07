Cody Rhodes to get new manager, WWE icon to help Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41? - 3 Ways Ric Flair could get involved at The Show of Shows

WrestleMania 41 is on the horizon, and the landscape of WWE has changed since John Cena's massive heel turn on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025. The card for the Grandest Stage of Them All is quickly taking shape with the event just weeks away, and the excitement among fans is through the roof.

The Grandest Stage Of Them All is set to feature the biggest stars in the industry and may also accommodate a few major returns. One possibility is Ric Flair, who has several options to consider for his role.

Let's check out three things Flair could do if he returns to WWE and makes an appearance at WrestleMania 41.

#3. He could help Charlotte Flair knock Tiffany Stratton off her perch

The winner of the Women's Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair, is set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Queen has been quite dominant in her rivalry with Stratton over the past few weeks, using the champion's issues with other stars to make bold statements ahead of their highly anticipated match.

While Stratton and Flair are expected to tear each other apart during their match at The Grandest Stage of Them All, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair might return to the mix and help his daughter secure another Women's title victory. This could eventually intensify Flair's character as a heel and further have major implications on the storyline between both women.

#2. He could turn heel and help John Cena dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

Ric Flair is undoubtedly the dirtiest player in the game. The Hall of Famer is known for his sudden heel turns and could offer another glimpse of that at 'Mania. Flair might return and align with The American Nightmare to assist him in his feud with both John Cena and The Rock.

However, when Cena clashes with Rhodes for the title, Flair could make a sudden heel turn during the match. The legend could interfere and distract Rhodes or somehow attack him, helping John Cena dethrone the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Could side with Cody Rhodes as his manager

John Cena shocked the world by turning heel on Cody Rhodes after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Cena is now set to challenge The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, the Franchise Player won't be alone. Cena will undoubtedly have The Rock on his side, which would make him the clear winner unless Rhodes has someone to make things interesting.

Ric Flair could return as a manager for Cody, potentially adding Randy Orton into the mix to help even the odds. The Hall of Famer has already expressed his rage over a heel John Cena potentially breaking his record to become a 17-time World Champion. If given the chance, Flair would do everything to help Rhodes retain his title at WrestleMania 41.

