WWE veteran to return as heel after nearly 4 years to manage John Cena at WrestleMania 41? Possibility explored

John Cena shocked the world when he attacked Cody Rhodes to show a side of his character that nobody knew existed. The 16-time World Champion won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and then aligned with The Rock, making headlines around the globe.

Ad

While Cena's heel turn has stolen all the spotlight lately, Hall of Famer Ric Flair could also return and turn heel, to manage the Franchise Player at WrestleMania 41. The WWE veteran has addressed the 47-year-old's heel turn at Elimination Chamber, expressing his displeasure at the fact that a heel John Cena turned on Cody Rhodes the way he did.

John Cena is set to challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship after his massive Elimination Chamber victory. The 16-time World Champion, after his alliance with The Rock, has become quite a dominant force, and might end up making an impact on the entire roster following the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Ad

Trending

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Ad

With Cena's Farewell Tour set to continue until December, WWE has the opportunity to visit a few storylines and matches in the next few months. Cena and The Rock could form a new heel faction, which could continue to dominate over the roster even after the Franchise Player's retirement.

An addition to that faction that could shock millions around the world is Ric Flair as a manager for the faction, and particularly John Cena. While Flair has been expressing his displeasure at Cena's heel turn on social media, this might just be a ruse to trick the Undisputed WWE Champion, considering he is the dirtiest player in the game.

Ad

(Please Note: This is just a speculative angle, and is not based on confirmed facts.)

John Cena received a massive accolade recently

John Cena's heel turn has not only made headlines the world over, but has also ended up making a massive record.

The Guinness World Records have recognized Cena's career-defining two-decade long babyface run as the longest serving WWE-face.

"Whether seen as the heroic figure of the 'Never Give Up' mantra or a more complex figure wrestling with his place in the world, Cena’s legacy as the longest-serving WWE face, combined with his ability to turn heel and continue captivating audiences, cements his place as one of the greatest in WWE history. His journey serves as a testament to the power of reinvention, and perhaps more than anything else, the lasting connection he has made with his fans." [H/T: Guinness World Records]

Ad

Expand Tweet

While his heel run has just started, Cena might end up making massive headlines with his new character. Fans will have to wait and see what happens after the legend's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025.`

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback