Congratulations to WWE legend John Cena

WWE legend John Cena is possibly the hottest act in the company at the moment following his iconic heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. Now, Guinness World Records has made a huge announcement about the former WWE Champion.

Cena's previous heel run ended in October 2003. He spent the next two decades or so as a top babyface and amassed a massive fan following across the globe. At Elimination Chamber 2025, Cena finally turned heel and attacked an unsuspecting Cody Rhodes at the end of the show.

Now, Guinness World Records has recognized John Cena's lengthy babyface run that lasted more than twenty years. Check out the statement posted by the organization below.

"Whether seen as the heroic figure of the "Never Give Up" mantra or a more complex figure wrestling with his place in the world, Cena’s legacy as the longest-serving WWE face, combined with his ability to turn heel and continue captivating audiences, cements his place as one of the greatest in WWE history. His journey serves as a testament to the power of reinvention, and perhaps more than anything else, the lasting connection he has made with his fans." [H/T: Guinness World Records]

Will John Cena become a 17-time world champion next month?

The 16-time World Champion will likely headline WrestleMania 41 with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in April 2025. Rhodes won the coveted belt when he defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL last year and has managed to keep it on his shoulder for almost a year.

Many fans call The American Nightmare this generation's John Cena and are beyond excited to see this epic clash between the two megastars.

If Cena wins the match, he will become the only 17-time world champion in the history of WWE. If he loses at 'Mania, it will be forever remembered as the night he passed the torch to the future of the company.

